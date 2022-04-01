Best Streaming Service Deals From Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

Deal Savings Price













In an era of Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Peacock, there seem to be more streaming services than days in a month. Rising prices (looking at you, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video) mean the cost of signing up for multiple services can quickly rival an old cable bill.

Depending on your cell phone service, however, there could be ways to score discounts on one or more of these options. Some T-Mobile plans can get you a free subscription to Netflix and a free year of Paramount Plus and Apple TV Plus. Verizon offers the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu) and a free year of Discovery Plus with certain plans, while AT&T includes ad-free HBO Max with its priciest Unlimited Elite offering.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's break down the best streaming service deals that are available now from each carrier.

Read more: Best Streaming Service Deals

Verizon

Angela Lang/CNET Whereas T-Mobile has Netflix and AT&T has HBO Max, the nation's largest carrier has Disney. On its recent wireless plans, Verizon includes the Disney Bundle -- subscriptions to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus that run a combined $14 a month -- with its 5G Play More, 5G Do More and 5G Get More unlimited plans, as well as for customers with non-5G Get More or Play More plans since August 2020. Other plans, such as its most affordable Start and Do More plans, have six months of Disney Plus included, but not the bundle. Verizon allows mixing and matching unlimited plans, so as long as one line on your account has a Play More or Get More plan, you will be able to get the perk. Note that it is only one Disney subscription per Verizon account, not per individual line. The deal works for both new and existing Disney Plus subscribers, so if you already have a subscription you can either cancel or, if you have the six-month trial, have the Verizon subscription run first and then have your regular subscription continue after. Those with a non-5G Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan from before August 2020 have been able to get Disney Plus for one year, though if you haven't activated it yet you'd only get six months of Disney Plus. If you switch to the updated version of either plan you'll be able to get the Disney Bundle.

Discovery Plus Discovery's streaming service runs $5 a month for its ad-supported option and $7 for the ad-free plan. As with Disney Plus, the best way to get this for free is through Verizon. The telecom giant is offering a year of Discovery Plus' ad-free tier for free with certain unlimited wireless plans for new and existing customers. Wireless users will need to have either a Play More or Get More plan to get the deal, while other unlimited plans, including its Verizon Unlimited plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Start Unlimited, can get a free six months. Full details can be found on Verizon's website.

T-Mobile

Angela Lang/CNET T-Mobile, through its Netflix on Us perk, has long offered free Netflix on some of its unlimited plans, including Magenta, Magenta Plus and its new Magenta Max option. Older plans, called One and One Plus, also have Netflix included, though exactly which version of Netflix will vary. Higher-end options such as Magenta Plus, Max and One Plus likely have Netflix Standard (the most popular version of Netflix that runs $15.49 a month and streams in HD) included, so long as you have multiple lines. If you have one line of Max or the base Magenta plan, you'll get Netflix Basic included (that's the non-HD $10 a month version of Netflix). Full details, including what you'd need to pay if you want to upgrade to a higher plan like the 4K-capable Netflix Premium, can be found on T-Mobile's website. Note: It's one Netflix subscription per T-Mobile account, not per individual line.

Sarah Tew/CNET In addition to offering free Netflix, T-Mobile has added a new perk for some of its plans: a free 12-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. Normally $5 a month, the deal will be available to new and existing T-Mobile customers who have one of a variety of plans. This includes the company's better-known Magenta and Magenta Max offerings as well as some specialized plans like Magenta 55 Plus, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders and small business customers with T-Mobile for Business accounts. Those with a Sprint Unlimited Plus or Sprint Premium plan can also get a free year of Apple's streaming service. The deal is available until July 31.

Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile is giving new and existing customers -- including ones with older T-Mobile or Sprint plans or T-Mobile Home Internet -- a free year of Paramount Plus Essentials on the carrier. Normally $5 per month (or $50 if paid annually), this version of the streaming service includes access to live games from the NFL and Champions League as well as "tens of thousands of episodes and movies." It's worth noting that the Essentials plan has ads when watching on-demand content. It also lacks the ability to watch your local CBS station live, or the option to download shows and movies to watch offline.

Sarah Tew/CNET Are you a baseball fan? MLB.TV costs $140 per year, but customers with T-Mobile, Sprint or Metro by T-Mobile can receive a free one-year subscription to stream Major League Baseball games and events. Opening Day is April 7, so the deal arrives days before the 2022 season kicks off. From April 5 through April 12, customers can redeem the limited-time offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Bear in mind that you won't be able to stream live games in your local market with MLB TV, including those on local regional sports networks or games airing on national platforms like ESPN or TBS.

AT&T

Angela Lang/CNET AT&T, which owns HBO Max, bundles in the ad-free version of the WarnerMedia streaming service with a number of its wireless, TV and home internet plans. Today, that means you can get a free HBO Max subscription with its Unlimited Elite wireless plan. Beyond its existing offers, the telecom giant also includes HBO Max with some legacy wireless offers. Older plans with HBO Max bundled in include Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Enhanced Choice, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Plus Enhanced and Unlimited & More. Full details for activating HBO Max can be found on AT&T's website. Note: It's one HBO Max subscription per AT&T account, not per individual line. If you don't have AT&T, you can save $30 by prepaying for a year of HBO Max. This will make the ad-free option $150 for the year or the ad-supported option $100.

Metro by T-Mobile

James Martin/CNET Metro by T-Mobile includes a subscription to Amazon Prime with its $60 per month unlimited plan. In addition to two-day free shipping, it also means you'll have access to Prime Video, for streaming everything from The Boys and Upload to Thursday night NFL games this fall. In addition to Prime, the plan also includes 100GB of Google One storage and 15GB of mobile hotspot. As its name suggests, Metro by T-Mobile is owned by T-Mobile and runs on its network.

