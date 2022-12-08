The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung's latest and greatest lineup of phones, and some of the most popular models on the market right now. Featuring powerful hardware and state-of-the-art displays, they're some of the best Android phones out there at the moment. But no matter how great they are, they can still break just like every other smart phone. Which is why it's important to protect yours with snazzy and rugged case.

In addition to price, you'll also want to consider if you want or need additional features. For example, the best S22 Ultra case options might include a kickstand, which is helpful because the phone is quite hefty. A slim case might be best for the smaller S22 Plus (with a 6.6-inch screen), which we like to refer to as the middle child in the S22 lineup, as well as the standard S22 (6.1 inches), which is the most "compact" of the trio. Or perhaps a case with card slots or rugged protection might work best for your phone. Or even a chase that helps extend your battery life.

Everybody has their own opinions about what features make up the best Samsung case -- and the best case for phones in general. It'll ultimately come down to your unique needs. That's why my picks come in a variety of styles, from clear case styles to opaque ones, from slimmer models to more rugged armor cases to folio wallet cases.

Note that some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S22 series cases are based on my experience using nearly identical models with preceding Galaxy smartphones, as well as iPhones. The best Samsung case options below are listed at the starting price for the line, where multiple smartphone cases are shown. Make sure that you're buying the case that matches the specific model of your S22. The same goes for tempered glass for extra protection -- match the size to the specific model of your S22, whether that is the Ultra, Plus or standard.

I regularly update this best Samsung case roundup with new picks as more candidates arrive.

Speck Leading case maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S22, including (from left to right in picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear. All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases start at around $20 in various color options. Sometimes Speck offers discounts to first-time buyers on its site.

Gear4 British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Milan (13-foot drop protection) and Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen, made out of 52% plant-based material, is technically the most eco-friendly. Prices range from $30 to $50 for the top-end Denali, which is the Gear4 case I probably like best, though it's currently on sale for just $10, along with several other options

Amazon If you're looking for a cheap clear case for your new Galaxy S22, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $15 to $17, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (second from the left in photo), which has an integrated kickstand. The Neo Hybrid, on the far right, is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor (second from right) is a $22 triple layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. But they're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens. You're receiving price alerts for Spigen Cases

Amazon The company's super protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S22 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. That said, I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free and the camera module gets the same treatment. You're receiving price alerts for OtterBox Commuter Series

David Carnoy/CNET Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says. You're receiving price alerts for Rokform S22 Rugged Case

Amazon Available in a few color options, Raptic's Shield case costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox and is a pretty good value overall. It has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment.

Samsung Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy but it's a protective clear case that has an integrated kickstand. You can prop your phone up horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand). Alas, it's currently out of stock but will hopefully ship soon. You're receiving price alerts for Samsung Clear Standing Cover

Samsung Available in black, burgundy and light gray, Samsung's leather case offers a nice soft-to-the-touch feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. Alas, there's no kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded case fits the bill. It also offers decent protection for the camera lenses on the back. I personally like the burgundy color.

David Carnoy/CNET When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. It's only available in black for now. Otterbox also makes the Strada Via folio, but I prefer this model. You're receiving price alerts for Otterbox Strada

David Carnoy/CNET Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S22 as it does for the iPhone 13, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish case (the blue and red cases in photo), which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip as well. You're receiving price alerts for Cyrill Cases

Amazon Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S22, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It should dip to closer to $15 with time. You're receiving price alerts for ESR Kickstand Case

David Carnoy/CNET The LifeProof Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it super tough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.) You're receiving price alerts for LifeProof Wake

David Carnoy/CNET For the Galaxy S22, UK-based Mous brings its Limitless 3.0 case ($60) to the Galaxy S22. It comes in a few different eye-catching styles, all of them lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design. They do seem durable and all include a lifetime warranty. Mous' Limitless 3.0 cases are compatible with the company's Limitless 3.0 accessories. That includes a wallet that magnetically adheres to the back of the phone case and a few mounts, one of which is an air-vent mount for your car. It's also worth noting that the Limitless 3.0 cases are the only ones I've seen that have a SIM-card storage slot on the inside of the smartphone case for international travelers in the habit of SIM-swapping. You can also grab select styles on sale right now at Mous. You're receiving price alerts for Mous Limitless 3.0

