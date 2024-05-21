Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 might no longer be one of the best Android phones but it's still a good phone. The two-year-old Samsung flagship features great hardware, but it still needs to be protected from drops, scratches and other accidents. If you are rocking one, it might be a good idea to get a solid case for your Samsung Galaxy S22.

There's a delicate balance between the features and pricing of phone cases. While you can get a phone case for very cheap, you'll need to consider whether you're getting the right kind of protection for your device. You'll also need to make sure you get the right model when you're buying a case. For example, the S22 comes in three sizes, and an S22 Ultra case won't fit the S22 or S22 Plus. That's just one aspect. If you're looking for protective cases for the S22, what else do you consider? It comes down to how you use your phone and how you would like it to feel, which will determine whether you want a thin and light case, or a bulky, rugged one.

To put things into perspective, the smaller S22 Plus, which has a 6.6-inch screen, could do with a slim case, and so could the vanilla 6.1-inch Galaxy S22. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra could use a case with a kickstand, which would let you prop up the phone to watch video content on that big screen. You could also get a case with a bulky frame to protect the S22 Ultra, given how its big size makes it more susceptible to falls. Other options include card slots and in-built battery packs, to name a couple.

There are a variety of opinions about what makes the best Samsung case, and the best phone case overall. It comes down to your preferences, with regard to the aesthetics and practicality of the case as per your usage. That's why I've picked a variety of styles, ranging from clear to opaque, and from slim options to some rugged armor cases and folio wallet cases.

Some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S22 cases are based on my experience using very similar models with older Galaxy smartphones, as well as iPhones. The cases are listed at the starting price for the lineup, with different models, styles and colors often coming in at different prices. As such, you have to make sure you're picking the case that matches your S22 model. If you're shopping for a tempered glass screen protector, make sure you match the size to your S22 model.

Without further ado, here are some of the best S22 Ultra case, Plus case and standard case options you can buy. I regularly update this best Samsung case roundup with new picks as more cases launch.

Tough but relatively slim S22 cases Speck Cases $8 at Amazon Leading case-maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S22, including (from left to right in the picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear. All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model), as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases are currently available for as low as about $8 and up to about $37.34, in various color options. Sometimes you can also get discounts from Speck, and Amazon coupons may further reduce current prices.

Slim, stylish protective S22 case Gear4 Cases $22 at Amazon British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Milan (13-foot drop protection) and Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen -- made out of 52% plant-based material -- is technically the most eco-friendly.

Top budget cases Spigen Cases $15 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap clear case for your new Galaxy S22, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $15 to $17, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (second from the left in the photo), which has an integrated kickstand. The Neo Hybrid, on the far right, is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor (second from right) is a $26 triple-layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. They're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens.

Best slim OtterBox S22 case OtterBox Commuter Series $31 at Amazon The company's super protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S22 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free and the camera module gets the same treatment.

Rugged mountable case Rokform S22 Rugged Case $50 at Amazon Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years and aside from their durability, and their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says.

Premium S22 case for a little less Raptic Shield $28 at Raptic Available in a few color options, Raptic's Shield case costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox, and is a pretty good value overall. It has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment.

Best Samsung-branded S22 case Samsung Clear Standing Cover $33 at Amazon Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy but it's a protective clear case that has an integrated kickstand. You can prop up your phone horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand).

Top leather case Samsung Leather Cover $40 at Walmart Available in black, burgundy and light gray, Samsung's leather case offers a nice soft-to-the-touch feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. There's no kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded case fits the bill. It also offers decent protection for the camera lenses on the back. I personally like the burgundy color.

Top folio case Otterbox Strada $66 at Amazon When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. It's only available in black for now. Otterbox also makes the Strada Via folio, but I prefer this model.

Simple and stylish Cyrill Cases $18 at Amazon Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S22 as it does for the iPhone 13, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on the right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish case (the blue and red cases in photo), which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip, as well.

Value kickstand S22 case ESR Kickstand Case $20 at Amazon Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S22, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It should dip to closer to $15 with time.

Eco-friendly S22 case LifeProof Wake $10 at Amazon The LifeProof Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it super tough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.)