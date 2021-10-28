Best iPhone apps of 2021

Angela Lang/CNET

Apps have become a staple in our lives over the past decade. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that struck in 2020, many apps saw an install spike as people readjusted to a more digital method of communication, learning, travel, watching TV and playing. In addition, the introduction of Apple's iPhone 13 and new iOS 15 software only made our favorite apps perform better and paves the way for developers to think bigger when building new apps.

The following iPhone apps were either introduced in the past year, got a major update or gained a cultural currency that we hadn't seen previously (even The Washington Post has a TikTok channel with hundreds of thousands of followers now), and the CNET staff believed they deserved recognition. Without further ado, here are the best iPhone apps of the year.

Spectre Camera

Spectre

The AI photography app Spectre Camera uses machine learning to take simulated long-exposure photos on your iPhone -- an effect that previously required a DSLR or mirrorless camera. So far, the app includes support for the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but no word yet on support for the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max. You can download Spectre in the App Store on iOS 13 or later for $4.

TikTok

James Martin/CNET

TikTok is a social video app that lets you create videos lip-syncing, dancing to songs or creating short videos on something you're excited about. The app's popularity surged during the early months of the pandemic in 2020, amassing more than 2 billion downloads globally across the App Store and Google Play. In the first quarter of 2020, TikTok generated 315 million installs -- the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, according to Sensor Tower data.

It should be noted that TikTok has been investigated by the US government for potential security risks and its questionable privacy practices. Most recently, the app had a hearing with the US Senate regarding younger users' safety. That hearing could lead to additional legislation to protect younger users.

You can download TikTok free in the App store. It is also available for Android.

Apple Arcade games

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We're listing Apple Arcade as one app because Apple's gaming subscription service houses more than 200 games in one subscription. The games are available as downloadable apps for most iOS devices from the service in the App Store. Titles are organized in categories like original and exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. You can check out nostalgic favorites like Pac-Man Party Royale and Frogger in Toy Town to puzzle games, mystery games and kid-friendly games.

You can subscribe to Apple Arcade for $5 a month or $50 annually in the App Store, and download games from there.

Disney Plus

Angela Lang/CNET

Disney Plus has shaken up streaming services, and its app earned the Editors' Choice Award in the App Store. The platform has an impressive catalog of movies and TV shows, including Disney classics, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and the Simpsons. Disney has already made some changes to improve the streaming experience, including adding a resume button.

You can for $8 per month or $80 annually. You can also bundle Disney Plus, Hulu with Ads and ESPN Plus for $14 per month, or $20 per month for Hulu without Ads. You can download the app on iOS and Android.

Apple TV

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple TV Plus is Apple's $5-a-month TV streaming service. The streaming platform is home to the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso and a number of other original shows, all accessible through the Apple TV app, which offers a clean, easy-to-navigate interface.

You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $5 a month online or in Apple's TV app in the App Store.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

WB Games/Niantic

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite pits players against dark wizards and magical beasts to save characters from the Harry Potter books. You play by walking around the real world, following the game's map through the app on your phone. Though it had some security flaws, Wizards Unite showed us that Pokemon Go wasn't just a fluke, and AR games are here to stay. It also brought in $1.1 million on its launch weekend, according to Sensor Tower.

You can download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for free in the App Store, though it does include in-app purchases.

Craigslist

Craigslist

Online classified ads site Craigslist has been around since 1995, but crazily enough, it didn't get an iOS app until December 2019. The app has a simple, non-fussy interface that's reminiscent of the website version, where you can search for everything from jobs to furniture to cars to purchase. The app currently has 4.8 out of 5 stars and almost 140,000 ratings in the App Store.

You can download Craigslist free in the App Store.

Originally published last year. Updated periodically with new recommendations.