Emmys 2021 winners: Ted Lasso, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and more

The 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards are finished. There were more than a few surprises, including The Queen's Gambit, which won two awards overall, taking home best limited series, beating out Mare of Easttown. Turns out sexy chess is for everyone.
Other big winners: Ted Lasso, with four statues, including best comedy series and best comedy actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Crown unsurprisingly took home the most wins of the night with a whopping seven, including a best lead actress win for Olivia Colman (Emma Corrin missed out).
Mare of Easttown, which took home three awards overall, saw hot favorite Kate Winslet win best actress in a limited series. Plus Evan Peters won his first Emmy for best supporting actor. A surprise packet on the night, the comedy Hacks, which scored three wins overall, took home writing and directing awards, as well as best lead actress in a comedy for the magnificent Jean Smart.
Last but certainly not least, Michaela Coel took home a hugely deserved win for best writing for a limited series with I May Destroy You.
Controversially, the Emmys ceremony didn't see a single person of color win an acting award, despite a record lineup of nominees.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Limited Series
Whoa!
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) -- WINNER
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Best Drama Series
Of course it's The Crown. Seven wins for the awards darling.
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix) -- WINNER
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
Four wins for the warm hug of a comedy.
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Pen15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) -- WINNER
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
My name is Alexander Hamilton. And there's a million things I haven't done. But just you wait, just you wait...
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- David Byrne's American Utopia
- 8:46 — Dave Chappelle
- Friends: The Reunion
- Hamilton -- WINNER
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Best Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert takes home the win.
- Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
- Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 -- WINNER
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Six wins for The Crown. Six! And a first ever Emmy win for Josh O'Connor.
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown -- WINNER
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
A gracious first-time Emmy winner, with a short but sweet speech shouting out her late father and Michaela Coel. Love it. (That's the fifth win for The Crown by the way.)
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown -- WINNER
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Go Ewan!
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston -- WINNER
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
She's the Queen of Easttown tonight. Kate Winslet, it was never in doubt. This is her second Emmy win!
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Writing
Much deserved. Brilliant speech too.
- Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" -- WINNER
- Brad Ingelsby, "Mare of Easttown"
- Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit"
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, "WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!")
- Jac Schaeffer, "WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience")
- Laura Donney, "WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On")
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Directing
Yes! First win to The Queen's Gambit. We stan the chess queen.
- Thomas Kail, "Hamilton"
- Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Ego Death")
- Sam Miller, "I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")
- Craig Zobel, "Mare of Easttown
- Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit" -- WINNER
- Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad"
- Matt Shakman, "WandaVision"
Best Competition Program
Kudos to RuPaul!
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) -- WINNER
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
It had to be Jason Sudeikis, right? AFC Richmond couldn't be more proud.
- Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
She's majestic, she's accomplished, she's Jean Smart. Take a bow for your fourth ever Emmy win.
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER
Best Comedy Series Directing
Hacks has two!
- James Burrows, "B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot")
- Susanna Fogel, "The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency")
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line") -- WINNER
- James Widdoes, "Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")
- Zach Braff, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits")
- MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You")
- Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")
Best Comedy Series Writing
What a steal!
- Steve Yockey, "The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency")
- Meredith Scardino, "Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line") -- WINNER
- Maya Erskine, "PEN15" (Episode: "Play")
- Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")
- Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot")
Best Variety Sketch Series
The show has been running for 46 seasons. Astounding.
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live -- WINNER
Best Variety Talk Series
John Oliver again!
- Conan (TBS)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) -- WINNER
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Series Writing
Well done to John Oliver's team!
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" -- WINNER
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "The Amber Ruffin Show"
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wow, The Crown has four now!
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown -- WINNER
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
From a sex therapist to an iron lady, Gillian Anderson can do it all. This is her second win!
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Drama Series Directing
The Crown takes another one! That's two for the royals.
- Julie Anne Robinson, "Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water")
- Benjamin Caron, "The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale")
- Jessica Hobbs, (The Crown (Episode: "War") -- WINNER
- Liz Garbus, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness")
- Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal")
- Steven Canals, "Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale")
Best Drama Series Writing
And the gold statue goes to...
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, "The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know")
- Peter Morgan, "The Crown" (Episode: "War") -- WINNER
- Yahlin Chang, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home")
- Misha Green, "Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown")
- Dave Filoni, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi")
- Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue")
- Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy, "Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale")
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Evan Peters just won his first ever Emmy!
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Mare of Easttown gets its first win. Represent Julianne Nicholson!
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Not another one -- Ted Lasso has taken its second win of the night. This time it's for Brett Goldstein! Get in!
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso -- WINNER
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen kicks off the awards with announcing the first of the night. And best comedy supporting actress goes to... only Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso! Goooaaaalll!
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso -- WINNER
The red carpet
The red carpet has just about wrapped up and the limited attendees are heading inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the start of the show. This year's host is Cedric the Entertainer. Entertain us Cedric!
And they're here. Kate Winslet. Kate Winslet and Elizabeth Olsen. They're both vying for that super competitive best actress in a limited series award. Who's your pick?
Kaley Cuoco can't be missed, lighting up the red carpet in dazzling yellow. She's nominated for best comedy actress!
She's here. Katheryn Hahn. The moment. Agatha Harkness herself. Will she win best supporting actress in a limited series for WandaVision?
O-T Fagbenle, Cecily Strong, Amber Ruffin and Ken Jeong have entered the house.
Here are some of the early arrivals, including best actor in a drama nominee Josh O'Connor, repping The Crown.
You can follow the red carpet with the Television Academy here, or stick to these highlights.