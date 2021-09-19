Emmys 2021 winners: Ted Lasso, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and more

Apple

The 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards are finished. There were more than a few surprises, including The Queen's Gambit, which won two awards overall, taking home best limited series, beating out Mare of Easttown. Turns out sexy chess is for everyone.

Other big winners: Ted Lasso, with four statues, including best comedy series and best comedy actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Crown unsurprisingly took home the most wins of the night with a whopping seven, including a best lead actress win for Olivia Colman (Emma Corrin missed out).

Mare of Easttown, which took home three awards overall, saw hot favorite Kate Winslet win best actress in a limited series. Plus Evan Peters won his first Emmy for best supporting actor. A surprise packet on the night, the comedy Hacks, which scored three wins overall, took home writing and directing awards, as well as best lead actress in a comedy for the magnificent Jean Smart.

Last but certainly not least, Michaela Coel took home a hugely deserved win for best writing for a limited series with I May Destroy You.

Controversially, the Emmys ceremony didn't see a single person of color win an acting award, despite a record lineup of nominees.

See the full list of winners below.

Read more: Emmys 2021 memes: Roy Kent is everywhere, T-dawg gets a shout out | #EmmysSoWhite trends after all major acting Emmys go to white actors

Best Limited Series Whoa! I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) -- WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus) Checkmate! The Queen’s Gambit (@netflix) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series! ♟ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/vqf113NZRO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Drama Series Of course it's The Crown. Seven wins for the awards darling. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix) -- WINNER

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC) It’s an #Emmys coronation for @TheCrownNetflix, which wins Outstanding Drama Series! Congrats! 👑 #Emmy #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/wbuy6lgTJY — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) My name is Alexander Hamilton. And there's a million things I haven't done. But just you wait, just you wait... Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton -- WINNER

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote It’s an #Emmys win for @HamiltonMusical (@DisneyPlus), which takes it home for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/FxRKiaa49A — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Variety Special (Live) Stephen Colbert takes home the win. Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 -- WINNER It’s official! Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (@showtime) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live)! #Emmys #Emmys 2021 pic.twitter.com/LUP0TwPaVn — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series Six wins for The Crown. Six! And a first ever Emmy win for Josh O'Connor. Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown -- WINNER

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason What an #Emmys debut! @JoshOConnor15 wins for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for @TheCrownNetflix for a first career #Emmy! 👑 #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Vt8qdCSbGB — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series A gracious first-time Emmy winner, with a short but sweet speech shouting out her late father and Michaela Coel. Love it. (That's the fifth win for The Crown by the way.) Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown -- WINNER

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country Some #Emmys gold for her highness! Olivia Colman wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for @TheCrownNetflix! 👑 #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/D8KnoOR1jM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Go Ewan! Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston -- WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton Setting #Emmy-winning trends! Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie goes to Ewan McGregor for Halston (@netflix)! ✨ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/uaFOFn673a — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021