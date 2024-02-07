Best iPhone 14 Fast Chargers at the Lowest Prices We Can Find

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Apple hopped on the USB-C ship with the iPhone 15 but not everyone is ready to leave the Lightning cable behind. If you’re among those rocking an iPhone 14, charging your phone with the best chargers is essential to keeping that phone in good condition for as long as possible. While the wattage is important, there are other factors you'll need to consider before picking up a fast charger.

While Apple has a budget USB-C charger, several attractive alternatives can be considered to be among the best wireless and wired iPhone chargers. We've rounded up some of our favorite Apple device chargers to give a boost to your battery life. A few quick ground rules to keep in mind:

You'll need a charger with a USB-C port, or you'll need to get a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter

Chargers with USB-C or PD (power delivery) support can generally charge devices faster than chargers with USB-A ports.

Two ports are always better than one, allowing you to charge two phones at once, or a phone and an accessory like wireless headphones.

Higher wattage is better up to a point. Getting 18 watts or better will allow you to charge tablets and even a Nintendo Switch. Get 65 watts or more and you can charge most newer laptops, too.

Many of these new chargers use a new, fast semiconductor material called gallium nitride, aka GaN, that's replacing the old, slow, silicon chip. Chargers with "GaNFast" have a charging speed up to three times faster than traditional chargers -- and they're half the size and weight. They're compatible with everything in today's Apple range, from AirPods and iPhones all the way to the big 16-inch MacBook Pro. They might not be optimal for models older than the iPhone 12.

Every charger here can also juice up an Android phone (so long as you supply a compatible charging cord or USB cable), as well as a Nintendo Switch.

Although there are a plethora of charging brands available, including some generic ones on Amazon that offer 20-watt USB-C chargers for as low as $10 for a three-pack, we can broadly recommend three phone charger brands: Anker, Aukey and RAVPower. All three have similar offerings at similar wattage, and prices fluctuate almost daily. Our latest Apple iPhone favorites are below, including some power bank (battery), wireless, charging stand and car options. We've used all these over the past few months (or their direct predecessors).

None of these incorporate the new Apple MagSafe charger technology -- an upgrade from the Lightning connector. That's brand new and will have a price premium for the foreseeable future -- don't expect to pay less than $37.

We've tested most (but not all) of these chargers with the previous-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. We'll update this periodically with more current picks for the iPhone 14 so you can find a great deal on one of the best iPhone charger options you can grab to stay powered up.

Read more: Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far

Show less $16 at Amazon $16 at Amazon Latest and greatest micro charger Anker Nano II 30W The Anker Nano II 30-watt is a next-generation fast charger powered by gallium nitride technology. It's about the same size as the original 20-watt Nano charger but delivers more fast charging power. The Nano II will not only charge your phone but also a MacBook Air, iPad and other Apple devices. Anker also sells 45- and 65-watt chargers. Read our first take on Anker's Nano II chargers. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $14 at Walmart $14 at Amazon $14 at Walmart Tiny 20W USB-C PD charger Anker Nano (PowerPort III) Anker's Nano is literally the size of old Apple's 5-watt USB charger that used to ship with iPhones but offers 20-watt charging. Featuring Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it charges more than 2.5x faster than that 5-watt charger (with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable). It was recently upgraded from 18 to 20 watts. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $18 at Amazon $18 at Amazon Micro 20W charger with foldable plug Spigen ArcStation Pro A GaNFast charger, Spigen's 20-watt ArcStation Pro is one of the smallest fast-charging USB-C chargers you'll find. While the Anker Nano is a bit smaller, it doesn't have a foldable plug like this model. Using a USB-C-to-Lightning cable, it charges close to three times faster than Apple's standard 5-watt USB charger. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $36 at RAVPower $36 at RAVPower Value dual-port charger with USB-C to Lightning cable RAVPower 30W 2-Port USB-C Fast Charger (with USB-A) This 30-watt, dual-port charger delivers the full 30 watts of juice if used alone, and 18 watts if used while charging a second device via the USB-A port -- which delivers 12 watts of charging. It's a GaNFast charger, and includes a USB-C to Lightning cable. Note: The 30-watt version is currently out of stock but you can grab the 100-watt option on sale for just $42. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $19 at Amazon $19 at Amazon Ultraslim USB-C charger Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger This svelte Anker 30-watt charger with foldable plugs is pocket-friendly and can charge your iPhone impressively fast with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable. Like many other compact chargers, this uses gallium nitride technology. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $14 at Amazon $14 at Amazon Best cheap car charger Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger I originally had an Aukey cigarette-lighter power adapter on this list, but it's out of stock and this low-profile Ainope mini fast USB Car Charger offers even faster charging (up to 24 watts) and costs less. It has both a USB-C and USB-A port so you can charge two devices at the same time, but to get 15-watt wireless charging, you're going to be better off charging one device. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon Compact 100W USB-C charger Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charger Yes, a 100-watt charger is overkill for charging your phone. If you want a charger that can charge any USB-C laptop, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro (which happens to be my work computer), the Baseus 100W GaN II Fast Charger is the latest and greatest high-wattage fast-charging USB-C charger. As its name implies, it features GaN II technology. It's significantly smaller than earlier 100-watt chargers and more energy efficient, so it doesn't heat up as much. It adapts to whatever device you're charging, delivering the highest charging speed that the device is capable of. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $16 at Nimble $16 at Nimble Best environmentally friendly charger Nimble Wally Mini Nimble is all about making its products from recycled plastics, and not having any plastic in its packaging. Its Wally Mini is a dual-port 20-watt PD charger with fast charging capabilities. You can charge two devices at once, but to get to the top charging speed for your iPhone, you'll need to connect it using a USB-C-to-Lightning cable (to the USB-C port) without having any other devices connected to the USB-A port. It has retractable prongs, is quite compact and feels pretty light. If you didn't know it was made out of recycled plastic, you might not guess that it was. Since I did know, I did think, "Yes, this feels like recycled plastic." Not that it feels bad, but it does look and feel a little different. Nimble also includes a bag in the box for your e-waste items. If your old electronics product is on Nimble's list of approved electronics for recycling, you can print out a free shipping label to send in your gear for recycling. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $33 at RAVPower $33 at RAVPower Best cheap fast wireless charging pad RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger No, this isn't a MagSafe charger. but it doesn't cost $60 either. I like this RAVPower charging pad because it's relatively inexpensive and comes with a power adapter that allows you to get the faster 10-watt wireless charging speeds (some top out at 7.5 watts, and a lot of cheap wireless charging pads don't include a power adapter). Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $20 at RAVPower $20 at RAVPower Solid all-around charger RAVPower 65W PD Charger Another good choice in the best all-around wall charger category is RAVPower's 65-watt dual-port charger. It's very similar to the Aukey and often costs within a few bucks of the same price. This is also a GaNFast charger. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $34 at Aliexpress $34 at Aliexpress Good charge-anything charger Aukey Omnia 65W Dual Port Another GaNFast charger, this compact 65-watt USB-C charger will not only charge your iPhone at maximum speed (if you use a USB-C-to-Lightning cable), it also charges most USB-C charging laptops. Additionally, you can charge a second device via the USB-A port. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $60 at Aukey $60 at Aukey Power bank wireless portable charger Aukey Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD This Power Bank from Aukey has both wired and wireless charging options. If you use the USB-C port, you can get 18 watts of charging. Go wireless and lay your phone on the charging dock battery and it will wirelessly charge at 10 watts, which is where the iPhone currently maxes out for wireless charging. You're paying a premium, but this phone charger unit has a massive battery (20,000 mAh), a built-in kickstand and a digital readout listing the remaining charge. It comes with a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, but you'll need to supply an adapter to charge it. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less