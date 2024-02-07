X

Best iPhone 14 Fast Chargers at the Lowest Prices We Can Find

These are the best budget-friendly iPhone 14 fast chargers available right now.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers.
David Carnoy
6 min read

Updated Feb. 6, 2024 6:00 p.m. PT

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
$16 at Amazon
anker-nano-ii-30w
Latest and greatest micro charger
Anker Nano II 30W
$14 at Walmart
anker-nano-powerport-3
Tiny 20W USB-C PD charger
Anker Nano (PowerPort III)
$18 at Amazon
spigen-powerarc-2
Micro 20W charger with foldable plug
Spigen ArcStation Pro
$36 at RAVPower
ravpower-upgraded-iphone12charger20w2-port.png
Value dual-port charger with USB-C to Lightning cable
RAVPower 30W 2-Port USB-C Fast Charger (with USB-A)
$19 at Amazon
anker-powerport-atom-iii-slim
Ultraslim USB-C charger
Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger
$14 at Amazon
Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger
Best cheap car charger
Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger
$60 at Amazon
baseus-100w-gan-ii
Compact 100W USB-C charger
Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charger
$16 at Nimble
nimble-wally-mini
Best environmentally friendly charger
Nimble Wally Mini
$33 at RAVPower
ravpower-fast-wireless-charger-10w.png
Best cheap fast wireless charging pad
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger
$20 at RAVPower
ravpower-65w-pd.png
Solid all-around charger
RAVPower 65W PD Charger
$34 at Aliexpress
aukey-omnia-65w.png
Good charge-anything charger
Aukey Omnia 65W Dual Port
$60 at Aukey
aukeywireless.png
Power bank wireless portable charger
Aukey Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD
$18 at Aukey
aukey-18w-pd-charger.png
Budget USB-C charger under $25
Aukey mini chargers
Apple hopped on the USB-C ship with the iPhone 15 but not everyone is ready to leave the Lightning cable behind. If you’re among those rocking an iPhone 14, charging your phone with the best chargers is essential to keeping that phone in good condition for as long as possible. While the wattage is important, there are other factors you'll need to consider before picking up a fast charger.

While Apple has a budget USB-C charger, several attractive alternatives can be considered to be among the best wireless and wired iPhone chargers. We've rounded up some of our favorite Apple device chargers to give a boost to your battery life. A few quick ground rules to keep in mind: 

  • You'll need a charger with a USB-C port, or you'll need to get a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter. At the prices below, you might as well just get a new charger for your Apple product. 
  • Chargers with USB-C or PD (power delivery) support can generally charge devices faster than chargers with USB-A ports.
  • Two ports are always better than one, allowing you to charge two phones at once, or a phone and an accessory like wireless headphones.
  • Higher wattage is better up to a point. Getting 18 watts or better will allow you to charge tablets and even a Nintendo Switch. Get 65 watts or more and you can charge most newer laptops, too.
  • Many of these new chargers use a new, fast semiconductor material called gallium nitride, aka GaN, that's replacing the old, slow, silicon chip. Chargers with "GaNFast" have a charging speed up to three times faster than traditional chargers -- and they're half the size and weight. They're compatible with everything in today's Apple range, from AirPods and iPhones all the way to the big 16-inch MacBook Pro. They might not be optimal for models older than the iPhone 12.
  • Every charger here can also juice up an Android phone (so long as you supply a compatible charging cord or USB cable), as well as a Nintendo Switch.

Although there are a plethora of charging brands available, including some generic ones on Amazon that offer 20-watt USB-C chargers for as low as $10 for a three-pack, we can broadly recommend three phone charger brands: Anker, Aukey and RAVPower. All three have similar offerings at similar wattage, and prices fluctuate almost daily. Our latest Apple iPhone favorites are below, including some power bank (battery), wireless, charging stand and car options. We've used all these over the past few months (or their direct predecessors).

None of these incorporate the new Apple MagSafe charger technology -- an upgrade from the Lightning connector. That's brand new and will have a price premium for the foreseeable future -- don't expect to pay less than $37

We've tested most (but not all) of these chargers with the previous-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. We'll update this periodically with more current picks for the iPhone 14 so you can find a great deal on one of the best iPhone charger options you can grab to stay powered up.

Read more: Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far

$16 at Amazon
$16 at Amazon

Latest and greatest micro charger

Anker Nano II 30W

The Anker Nano II 30-watt is a next-generation fast charger powered by gallium nitride technology. It's about the same size as the original 20-watt Nano charger but delivers more fast charging power. The Nano II will not only charge your phone but also a MacBook Air, iPad and other Apple devices. Anker also sells 45- and 65-watt chargers. Read our first take on Anker's Nano II chargers.

anker-nano-ii-30w
anker-nano-ii-30w
$14 at Walmart $14 at Amazon
$14 at Walmart

Tiny 20W USB-C PD charger

Anker Nano (PowerPort III)

Anker's Nano is literally the size of old Apple's 5-watt USB charger that used to ship with iPhones but offers 20-watt charging. Featuring Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it charges more than 2.5x faster than that 5-watt charger (with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable). It was recently upgraded from 18 to 20 watts.

anker-nano-powerport-3
anker-nano-powerport-3
$18 at Amazon
$18 at Amazon

Micro 20W charger with foldable plug

Spigen ArcStation Pro

A GaNFast charger, Spigen's 20-watt ArcStation Pro is one of the smallest fast-charging USB-C chargers you'll find. While the Anker Nano is a bit smaller, it doesn't have a foldable plug like this model. Using a USB-C-to-Lightning cable, it charges close to three times faster than Apple's standard 5-watt USB charger.

spigen-powerarc-2
spigen-powerarc-2
$36 at RAVPower
$36 at RAVPower

Value dual-port charger with USB-C to Lightning cable

RAVPower 30W 2-Port USB-C Fast Charger (with USB-A)

This 30-watt, dual-port charger delivers the full 30 watts of juice if used alone, and 18 watts if used while charging a second device via the USB-A port -- which delivers 12 watts of charging. It's a GaNFast charger, and includes a USB-C to Lightning cable. Note: The 30-watt version is currently out of stock but you can grab the 100-watt option on sale for just $42.

ravpower-upgraded-iphone12charger20w2-port.png
ravpower-upgraded-iphone12charger20w2-port.png
$19 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon

Ultraslim USB-C charger

Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger

This svelte Anker 30-watt charger with foldable plugs is pocket-friendly and can charge your iPhone impressively fast with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable. Like many other compact chargers, this uses gallium nitride technology.

anker-powerport-atom-iii-slim
anker-powerport-atom-iii-slim
$14 at Amazon
$14 at Amazon

Best cheap car charger

Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger

I originally had an Aukey cigarette-lighter power adapter on this list, but it's out of stock and this low-profile Ainope mini fast USB Car Charger offers even faster charging (up to 24 watts) and costs less. It has both a USB-C and USB-A port so you can charge two devices at the same time, but to get 15-watt wireless charging, you're going to be better off charging one device. 

Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger
Ainope Mini Fast USB Car Charger
$60 at Amazon
$60 at Amazon

Compact 100W USB-C charger

Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charger

Yes, a 100-watt charger is overkill for charging your phone. If you want a charger that can charge any USB-C laptop, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro (which happens to be my work computer), the Baseus 100W GaN II Fast Charger is the latest and greatest high-wattage fast-charging USB-C charger. As its name implies, it features GaN II technology. It's significantly smaller than earlier 100-watt chargers and more energy efficient, so it doesn't heat up as much. It adapts to whatever device you're charging, delivering the highest charging speed that the device is capable of.

baseus-100w-gan-ii
baseus-100w-gan-ii
$16 at Nimble
$16 at Nimble

Best environmentally friendly charger

Nimble Wally Mini

Nimble is all about making its products from recycled plastics, and not having any plastic in its packaging. Its Wally Mini is a dual-port 20-watt PD charger with fast charging capabilities. You can charge two devices at once, but to get to the top charging speed for your iPhone, you'll need to connect it using a USB-C-to-Lightning cable (to the USB-C port) without having any other devices connected to the USB-A port.

It has retractable prongs, is quite compact and feels pretty light. If you didn't know it was made out of recycled plastic, you might not guess that it was. Since I did know, I did think, "Yes, this feels like recycled plastic." Not that it feels bad, but it does look and feel a little different.

Nimble also includes a bag in the box for your e-waste items. If your old electronics product is on Nimble's list of approved electronics for recycling, you can print out a free shipping label to send in your gear for recycling. 

nimble-wally-mini
nimble-wally-mini
$33 at RAVPower
$33 at RAVPower

Best cheap fast wireless charging pad

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger

No, this isn't a MagSafe charger. but it doesn't cost $60 either. I like this RAVPower charging pad because it's relatively inexpensive and comes with a power adapter that allows you to get the faster 10-watt wireless charging speeds (some top out at 7.5 watts, and a lot of cheap wireless charging pads don't include a power adapter).

ravpower-fast-wireless-charger-10w.png
ravpower-fast-wireless-charger-10w.png
$20 at RAVPower
$20 at RAVPower

Solid all-around charger

RAVPower 65W PD Charger

Another good choice in the best all-around wall charger category is RAVPower's 65-watt dual-port charger. It's very similar to the Aukey and often costs within a few bucks of the same price. This is also a GaNFast charger.

ravpower-65w-pd.png
ravpower-65w-pd.png
$34 at Aliexpress
$34 at Aliexpress

Good charge-anything charger

Aukey Omnia 65W Dual Port

Another GaNFast charger, this compact 65-watt USB-C charger will not only charge your iPhone at maximum speed (if you use a USB-C-to-Lightning cable), it also charges most USB-C charging laptops. Additionally, you can charge a second device via the USB-A port. 

aukey-omnia-65w.png
aukey-omnia-65w.png
$60 at Aukey
$60 at Aukey

Power bank wireless portable charger

Aukey Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD

This Power Bank from Aukey has both wired and wireless charging options. If you use the USB-C port, you can get 18 watts of charging. Go wireless and lay your phone on the charging dock battery and it will wirelessly charge at 10 watts, which is where the iPhone currently maxes out for wireless charging. You're paying a premium, but this phone charger unit has a massive battery (20,000 mAh), a built-in kickstand and a digital readout listing the remaining charge. It comes with a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, but you'll need to supply an adapter to charge it.

aukeywireless.png
aukeywireless.png
$18 at Aukey
$18 at Aukey

Budget USB-C charger under $25

Aukey mini chargers

Looking for a compact single-port fast charger? Aukey has a number of options that won't put a dent in your bank account.

aukey-18w-pd-charger.png
aukey-18w-pd-charger.png
