Boost Mobile launches plan offering a year of service for $100

Boost Mobile is out to crush its competition. Its new plans say so right in the title. The prepaid mobile provider on Thursday released the first of several new Carrier Crusher plans it will debut this holiday season.

Boost is offering two plans that require a yearly payment: unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data each month for $100 and 15GB of data each month for $240 paid yearly. If you need to pay monthly, the company is offering 5GB of data with unlimited talk and text for $25 each month and 2GB of data for $15 months. You can view the deals at Boost Mobile's website.

The plans are targeted at the 85% of Americans who use less than 10GB of data each month, the company said in a press release.

"You wouldn't pay $70 for an all you can eat buffet if you only wanted a salad, so why are we forced to choose all you can eat in wireless?" said Stephen Stokols, the head of Boost Mobile, said in the release.

Dish, which operates Boost Mobile, didn't immediately announce when other Carrier Crusher plans would be announced.