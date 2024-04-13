X

Article updated on April 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Best AT&T Plans: How to Choose and Which Ones to Pick in April 2024

AT&T has four main plans listed on its website. We try to make sense of them.

Our Experts

Written by 
Eli Blumenthal
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Our Picks

See at AT&T
AT&T name and logo, and their reflection
$51 a month for one line, $124 a month for four lines
Best AT&T plan for most people: Value Plus VL
View details
View details
See at AT&T
AT&T logo on a phone
The upgrade pick for those who want faster data or hotspot
AT&T Unlimited Extra EL
View details
View details
013-att-network-mobile-carrier-logo-2021
Sarah Tew/CNET

When it comes to wireless plans, AT&T is among the simplest. Like its rival US carriers, AT&T offers a variety of different options all under the promise of "unlimited" talk, text and data. Unlike T-Mobile, which has at least seven options listed on its website, AT&T has a much simpler offering (albeit with worse names):

  • Unlimited Starter SL
  • Unlimited Extra EL
  • Unlimited Premium PL
  • Value Plus VL

All offer unlimited talk, text and data but all also have different prices, features and perks. Which ones should you consider? Let's break it down. 

Read more: Our Guide to the Best Cell Phone Plans

See at AT&T
Pros
  • AT&T's network is solid
  • Includes use in Canada and Mexico
Cons
  • No hotspot data
  • Everyone needs to be on the same plan
  • Need to go to "more plans" section to find Value Plus VL option
  • Device promotions may not qualify for this plan
Network AT&T
See at AT&T

$51 a month for one line, $124 a month for four lines

Best AT&T plan for most people: Value Plus VL

See at AT&T

AT&T has two base plans that are largely similar, the Unlimited Starter SL and Value Plus VL. Both include unlimited talk, text and data and lack an allotment of high-speed data so in either scenario you could find yourself slowed down in busy areas (think packed stadiums or arenas). You can, however, tap into AT&T's 5G network and both plans also include unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico. 

The biggest differences are that Starter SL includes 5GB of hotspot data per line and Value Plus VL needs everyone on your account to be on the same plan. Most people don't need the hotspot data and, in that case, will probably be fine with Value Plus VL and are better off saving the money. 

Rounding up, one line of Value Plus VL is $51 while a single line of Starter SL is $66 (both factoring in automatic payments and paper-free billing). Spending an extra $15 a month for 5GB of hotspot data seems excessive. The difference at four lines is $20 a month ($124 for Value Plus VL versus $144 for Starter SL). At least in this case, getting Starter SL will allow you to put other people on your plan who need more features, like international roaming in Latin America or more high-speed or hotspot data, to be on pricier AT&T plans like Extra EL or Premium PL while those who don't need such options stay on the cheaper Starter SL.

It is also worth noting that Value Plus VL may not qualify for AT&T's upgrade deals, so those looking for new devices may need to look at Starter SL instead. 

AT&T doesn't push the Value Plus VL and hides it behind a "more plans" section on its plans page.  

AT&T name and logo, and their reflection
Photo Gallery 1/1
See at AT&T
Pros
  • AT&T has a solid network
  • Not everyone needs to be on the same plan
  • Good amount of high-speed and hotspot data
Cons
  • No streaming perks
  • No international data outside of Mexico and Canada
Network AT&T
High-speed data 75GB
See at AT&T

The upgrade pick for those who want faster data or hotspot

AT&T Unlimited Extra EL

See at AT&T

Unlike T-Mobile and Verizon, AT&T no longer offers perks like bundled streaming services. While it used to offer HBO (now Max) with its older top plans, today its pricier options largely differentiate themselves with how much hotspot or high-speed data it offers domestically and in 20 Latin American countries. 

For people looking for a step up from AT&T's base plans, and aren't regular travelers to Latin America, our pick is the company's Unlimited Extra EL. With this plan you get 75GB of high-speed data and 30GB of hotspot. 

A single line of Extra runs $76 a month (assuming automatic payments and paperless billing), while if you had four lines it would be around $164 monthly ($41 per line). Like Starter SL and Premium PL, AT&T allows those with this plan to "mix and match" lines on a family account so if only one person needs extra data or hotspot they can be on this plan while others are on the cheaper Starter SL. 

AT&T's top plan, Premium PL, is $10 more per line, per month than Extra EL. For that price you do get unlimited high-speed data with no limits, 60GB of hotspot data per month, the ability to stream content on your phone in 4K and unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries. However, for most people, we think you'd be better off saving the money and getting the step-down plan (and potentially upgrading to this option for a month if you're traveling or need more data).

AT&T logo on a phone
Photo Gallery 1/1

How we test

Picking a wireless plan and carrier is an individualized process. What works for you and your family's needs may be vastly different from your friends or neighbors. Even geographically, some areas have better AT&T coverage while others work best on Verizon or T-Mobile (and vice versa). The picks we make are based on over a decade of covering and evaluating wireless carriers, their offerings and their performance. 

Since choosing a provider is unique, we focus on larger plans and the value they provide; as well as calling out ways you can test the different networks in your area for yourself so you can make the best pick.

Show more

Factors to consider: Know your area

As we covered in our other wireless guides, to get the best deal you need to make sure you have the coverage that you need. This makes it hard to give a blanket recommendation of any one carrier. T-Mobile's service in New York may be excellent, but if you're in rural Iowa, Verizon is more reliable. 

While your mileage may vary, the good news is that these networks are growing and improving all the time, particularly as the three major players race to blanket the US with 5G. It's quite possible that you left a network complaining about its sparse service a decade ago, but now it's beefed itself up because of that race to acquire customers.

If you know any friends or family in your area that already use the carrier you're considering, ask about their experience. You could also go to a carrier's store and see if they offer any free ways to try out the service before switching over, such as T-Mobile's Network Pass. Verizon offers a similar 30-day "Test Drive" program, while the Cricket prepaid service has its own trial program that lets you sample parent AT&T's network.

Show more

AT&T phone plan FAQs

What about Unlimited Premium PL?

As mentioned above, for most people the Unlimited Premium PL plan doesn't make much sense. It is $10 a month, per line pricier than the Extra EL option and doesn't give a whole lot for it. Yes, you get unlimited high-speed data on your phone (up from 75GB on Extra EL), 60GB of hotspot data (up from 30GB), 4K streaming and unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries but no international roaming in other parts of the world unlike Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate or T-Mobile's Go5G and Magenta plans. 

If you are someone who benefits from those features, great, but I think most people will be better off saving the money and going to a lower-tier plan like Extra and then upgrading to the top plan for the times when they may be using more hotspot data or traveling. 

Show more

Do I need to change my AT&T plan when I upgrade my phone?

You don't necessarily need to change plans when you upgrade your phone, and unlike AT&T's rivals, you notably don't need to change your plan to the carrier's priciest options to get its latest and best device deals.  

One exception is with Value Plus VL. In addition to lacking the option to have people on different plans, those on this option may not be eligible for device trade-in deals. 

Show more

Are there discounts to lower my AT&T bill?

Yes, like its rivals AT&T offers a variety of discounts depending on your age, employer or profession. Teachers, nurses, physicians, military, first responders, veterans and more can take advantage of various programs that could save you significant money on your bill. It also offers special pricing for those age 55 or above (though this is limited just to those in Florida with a max of two lines).  

It's worth noting that these discounts are often for the whole account. If you have three lines and one of those users is a first responder or a teacher, your entire family can benefit from the savings. 

Your employer might also take part in AT&T's Signature program that can knock $10 per line, per month off the Premium PL plan. 

We cover a variety of these discounts here

Show more

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans
Mobile coupons