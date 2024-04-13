Best AT&T Plans: How to Choose and Which Ones to Pick in April 2024

AT&T has two base plans that are largely similar, the Unlimited Starter SL and Value Plus VL. Both include unlimited talk, text and data and lack an allotment of high-speed data so in either scenario you could find yourself slowed down in busy areas (think packed stadiums or arenas). You can, however, tap into AT&T's 5G network and both plans also include unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico.

The biggest differences are that Starter SL includes 5GB of hotspot data per line and Value Plus VL needs everyone on your account to be on the same plan. Most people don't need the hotspot data and, in that case, will probably be fine with Value Plus VL and are better off saving the money.

Rounding up, one line of Value Plus VL is $51 while a single line of Starter SL is $66 (both factoring in automatic payments and paper-free billing). Spending an extra $15 a month for 5GB of hotspot data seems excessive. The difference at four lines is $20 a month ($124 for Value Plus VL versus $144 for Starter SL). At least in this case, getting Starter SL will allow you to put other people on your plan who need more features, like international roaming in Latin America or more high-speed or hotspot data, to be on pricier AT&T plans like Extra EL or Premium PL while those who don't need such options stay on the cheaper Starter SL.

It is also worth noting that Value Plus VL may not qualify for AT&T's upgrade deals, so those looking for new devices may need to look at Starter SL instead.

AT&T doesn't push the Value Plus VL and hides it behind a "more plans" section on its plans page.