Best AT&T Deals Available Now

There are plenty of great deals on phones and phone plans out there, but if you're on AT&T and are looking for the absolute best deals to take advantage of, we've got you covered. This focuses on deals that are available for current customers, meaning we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line, since most people want to upgrade phones they have on the plans they already have, not add a bunch of extra lines to "save" money.

It's also worth noting that carriers constantly update their deals. AT&T has some pretty compelling offers available now, though the best deals often require you to be on one of the carrier's unlimited plans.

In general, the best offers usually happen around new phone launches (February or March for Samsung Galaxy S phones; September for Apple iPhones; fall for Google Pixel phones) or the holidays, but AT&T's deals right now aren't bad.

While some manufacturers, particularly Apple and Samsung, offer deals on their own websites and stores, most people look to carriers to buy new devices. We'll keep this page updated regularly with some of the best deals we're seeing on AT&T's website.

Best AT&T phone deals

Many of AT&T's phone deals are available to both new and existing customers, though trade-ins are often required to get the advertised prices. It's worth noting that these deals are split across 36 months of bill credits, meaning you'll need to remain an AT&T customer for at least three years in order for the phone to get paid off. If you cancel before that period is over you'll be responsible for any remaining charges associated with it.

Our researched and curated deals picks are below.

James Martin/CNET AT&T has a pretty solid discount on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max right now, with the trade-in of an iPhone X (or later) getting you up to $700 off a new iPhone. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 7 or 8, or second-generation SE, can get you $350 off. AT&T will even accept the third-generation iPhone SE for the $700 credit, so if you don't have a working phone to trade in you could in theory go and buy a new SE for $429 and then trade that in for extra savings. Android devices like the Galaxy S10 (or later), OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and Pixel 4 (or later) can also get you $700 off. Some older devices including the Pixel 3 and a whole host of older Samsung Galaxy phones dating back to the original S and Note could get you $350 off. The device you are trading in will need to be in "good working condition." The trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. You also will need to pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee and taxes upfront. On the bright side, AT&T seems to be opening this even to those with an older unlimited plan.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET AT&T's offer for Samsung devices is even better than its one for iPhones, with the carrier offering up to $800-off the latest Samsung devices like the S22 series, Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3. Not only that, but the pool of eligible devices is better with trading in of an iPhone 7 (or later), original Galaxy S or Note (or later) or Pixel 3 (or later) getting you $800 off. The company will also take the OnePlus 6T (or later) and the Moto G Stylus 5G and give you up to $800 off. Adding to the deal, unlike with the iPhone promotion AT&T's terms for this deal make no mention of the trade-in device needing to be in "good working condition." Like the iPhone deal, the trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. You also will need to pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee and taxes upfront. On the bright side, AT&T still seems to be opening this even to those with an older unlimited plan.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET That above Samsung deal? It also applies to Google's Pixel 6 Pro. Trading in any of those above phones could get you up to $800 off the Pixel 6 Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T has a number of deals for those who don't have a phone to trade-in, including discounts on the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. All these deals, however, require you to be on an unlimited plan and finance the phone on a 36-month installment plan. Under this deal, the iPhone 12 would start at $10.14 per month for the 64GB model, a savings of $365 from its regular price. For the PIxel, you'd get $200 off which would drop the monthly price from $20.56 per month to $15 per month. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has more modest savings of $160 in bill credits for the 128GB model (and just $50 for the 256GB version). As with the other deals, the discounts are dished out as monthly bill credits and you will need to pay a $30 activation fee when upgrading. Leaving AT&T before the 36 months are up will have you on the hook for any remaining balance owed on the devices.

Best AT&T plan deals



If you're looking to make the switch to AT&T, there are a few deals on various plans that may make you lean toward one or the other. Promotions on plans are less common these days, though oftentimes you can get some free extras (like streaming service subscriptions and music subscriptions) with enrollment in some of the higher-end 5G plans from each carrier. AT&T, however, no longer offers a free streaming service like HBO Max to new subscribers who don't already have it on their plans.

AT&T includes 5G access with all of its plans, with the biggest difference for most people on its latest plans being how much hotspot data you get. There are also differences in how much "high-speed" data you get, though even on its cheapest Starter plan AT&T says it will only slow your speeds "temporarily" if you're in an area where the network is "busy."

As for savings, your company may also offer a corporate discount on plans, but you will need to check with them to see if that applies to personal accounts. AT&T also offers a host of discounts depending on your profession.

Are you a teacher, or is someone on your family plan a teacher? You could save on your wireless bill. AT&T offers a teacher discount on its plans that could save serious money depending on which plan you have. For single lines, the discount could range from $16.25 per month on its cheapest Starter plan to $21.25 per month for its priciest Unlimited Premium offering. Those with more lines can still see discounts, though for four lines of Unlimited Premium it's a savings of $12.50 per line, per month (or $50 per month for the plan). Teachers can verify their eligibility by heading to AT&T's website here. The carrier says the deal is open to "certified/licensed K-12 teachers at public or private schools, or college or university faculty members or instructors." You will also need to be on AT&T's Unlimited Starter, Extra or Premium plans.

AT&T has a deal for nurses and physicians that's identical to the teachers deal mentioned above, with up to the same $21.25 discount per line, per month on wireless plans. As with the teacher's deal you need to verify your employment with AT&T, with the offer open to those who are "certified or licensed doctors, nurses, or physician assistants." You can't combine this discount with the teacher's one. You will also need to be on AT&T's Unlimited Starter, Extra or Premium plans.

AT&T offers the same discount on plans to active-duty military, veterans and first responders. Like with the nurses and teachers deals, you only need one person on your plan to meet these qualifications to be eligible for the discount, which will vary depending on how many lines you have. First responders can check their eligibility at this website, while active-duty military members can sign up here with their .mil email addresses. Veterans can sign up here.

FAQ

Are AT&T deals available to existing or only new customers? Like the rest of the wireless industry, AT&T now has offers available for both new and existing customers. While there are some additional perks and discounts to switchers, most of the deals are under the same terms.

How do AT&T phone discounts work? It's easy to see up to $800 off the price of something and get excited, but make sure you know what you're signing up for. AT&T's applies these discounts as bill credits that are usually spread out across a 36-month period. Sometimes, part of the discount amount is given in the form of a prepaid gift card (for a trade-in) and the rest is done as bill credits, but that's specified when it's happening.