Get Earfun's Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $53 During Black Friday Weekend

In the past, we've recommended Earfun's AirPro SV and Air Pro 2 as excellent budget noise-canceling earbuds choices, and they're still good values. But the new-for-2022 may be the best of the trio, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing and the latest Qualcomm QCC3046 system-on-a-chip with the aptX audio codec for Android and other devices that support it.

With a list price of $76 (yes, it fluctuates a bit), they're on sale now for $53.19 after you click the 5% instant coupon on the product page. You'll see the additional discount applied at checkout.

I put the Earfun Air S on our list of best wireless earbuds and best noise-canceling headphones as a best value pick. The buds have the same 10mm wool drivers as the AirPro SV and feature surprisingly impressive sound for their modest price -- the sound quality is right there with buds that cost $100 to $150. They also work well as a headset for making calls, with decent background noise reduction.

The Earfun Air S have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they're splash-proof and can withstand a sustained spray of water. Battery life is pretty middle of the road -- you get up to 6 hours with noise canceling off and about 5 hours with it on (at moderate volume levels). They do have an additional four charges in the case, which features wireless charging along with USB-C charging and a quick-charge feature.

The noise canceling won't blow you away, but it does offer a decent amount of noise muffling, and you can update the firmware on the buds via a companion app. The app isn't all that slick, but it is serviceable.

Once again, Earfun has delivered very respectable sounding, comfortable-fitting true-wireless earbuds that don't cost too much money.