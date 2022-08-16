Beats' Kim Kardashian Collaboration Fit Pro Earbuds Are Selling Fast

In case you missed it, Beats' limited-edition went up for preorder today and are now sold out at . However, the buds' three new neutral color options -- moon, dune and earth -- are still available at . Beats has said the new colors will be available "while supplies last," but you figure that if they sell through quickly, we'll see Beats x Kim colors come back into stock in the not-so-distant-future. Still, if you want to be first with them, they seem to be moving fast.

Aside from the color change, Beats x Kim earbuds have the same functionality as other Fit Pro earbuds and cost the same, although the standard Fit Pro colors have been discounted by up to $40 in recent months. We awarded them an Editors' Choice last year as I called them the "sportier AirPods I've always wanted" in my full Beats Fit Pro review.

I did get my hands on a review sample of the dune color, which is sort of a tan. It doesn't quite match my skin tone but it blends in pretty well with my ear -- it appears to be the same color that Kardashian is wearing in the video below.

I'd personally like to see the color palette expand to six color options like the , which only cost . So, no, Beats and Kardashian didn't invent the whole skin-tone earbuds concept.

