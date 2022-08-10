Beats Collaborates With Kim Kardashian on New Fit Pro Earbuds Colors: First Look

Apple's Beats headphones brand and Kim Kardashian have introduced three new nude colors for Fit Pro earbuds: Moon, Dune and Earth.

Announced Tuesday, the new Fit Pro color collection -- called Beats x Kim -- features neutral, skin-toned colors and will be available to purchase Aug. 16 online at apple.com/kim or on Amazon. They go for $200, the same price as previous Fit Pro colors. As part of a special edition collection, the new colors will be available "while supplies last," according to a Beats spokesperson.

In a promotional video for the new line, Kardashian commented that she'd "never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors." Recognizing the need for earbuds that would blend in with daily use and activity, Kardashian said, she teamed up with Beats to launch new colors reflective of her minimalist style.

"I was just bringing my creative concept and my color palette to a brand that I've always respected and loved," Kardashian said.

Aside from the color change, Beats x Kim earbuds come with the same functionality as other Fit Pro earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The earbuds are built with the Apple H1 chip, which allows for automatic switching between devices, audio sharing and hands-free "Hey Siri" assistance. That means the earbuds are most compatible with Apple devices, but owners of Android phones can also connect Fit Pro earbuds via the Beats companion app.

