Save $40 on the Top-Rated Beats Fit Pro Earbuds With This Prime Day Offer

Now that summer is here, running season is officially back. And for many, music is an essential part of any workout. If you're looking for sleek, powerful earbuds that can stand up to even the most rigorous fitness routines, the Beats Fit Pros are one of the best pairs you'll find out there. They were a CNET Editors' Choice in December 2021 and claimed a top spot on our lists of the best headphones for running, working out and the best wireless earbuds overall for 2022.

And right now, Amazon has all colors on sale for $160, which is a $40 discount and a rare chance to snag a pair at less than list price. This deal is only available until the end of Prime Day tomorrow, with a chance that select colors could sell out before then, so be sure to get your order in soon.

Beats was acquired by Apple back in 2014, which is handy, because the brands' earbuds and headphones now feature much of the same tech. The Beats Fit Pro are equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro, and include many of the same features, including active noise cancellation, spatial audio and adaptive EQ. CNET's David Carnoy even found them to have slightly better sound quality than the comparable AirPods Pro, and called them the "sportier AirPods I've always wanted" in his review. You can also switch off noise canceling in favor of a transparency mode, for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

The Fit Pros have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so you don't have to worry too much about sweat or rain if you're using them on your run. On a single charge, they boast up to six hours of listening time, 24 total when you account for the charging case. And the flexible wingtip design is less bulky than the stemmed AirPods Pro.