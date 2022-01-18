AT&T adjusts 5G launch plans around airports, blasts FAA over delays

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T's launch of a faster 5G network on Wednesday will still go on, with some adjustments to its plans. After airlines on Monday warned of significant travel disruptions if the launch of C-band 5G went ahead on Jan. 19, the nation's third-largest carrier announced on Tuesday that it has made some changes.

"At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNET.

"We are frustrated by the FAA's inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner," the statement continues. "We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers."

The latest adjustment comes amid an ongoing battle between the wireless and aviation industries over C-band, a form of midband wireless airwaves that telecom companies are relying on to provide significant speed and performance improvements compared to their existing 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Verizon and AT&T spent heavily last year to acquire the C-band spectrum when the Federal Communications Commission put it up for auction and both had originally planned to begin deploying 5G over the airwaves late last year. In November the aviation industry, arguing that the frequency of the airwaves operates too closely to altimeters used in airplanes to take off and land in low-visibility environments, pushed for and received a delay of the launch for the new networks until Jan. 5.

Earlier this month, just ahead of the Jan. 5 launch, the aviation industry pushed for a second delay which the carriers agreed to at the behest of the Biden administration.

On Jan. 4 President Joe Biden put out a statement praising the agreement between the wireless companies and aviation industry, noting that the deal "puts us on track to substantially reduce disruptions to air operations when AT&T and Verizon launch 5G on January 19th."

It remains unclear if Verizon, which had previously announced that it will cover 100 million people with the new 5G service this month, still plans to go ahead with its C-band launch on Wednesday. CNET has reached out to Verizon, the FAA and the White House for additional comment and will update if they respond.