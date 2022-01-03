Verizon, AT&T agree to FAA's request for a two-week delay on 5G expansion plans

Getty Images

Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay the launch of their upgraded 5G networks for two weeks, bowing to pressure from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airline companies and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The two nationwide carriers were expected to kick off the upgrade of their 5G networks with so-called C-band spectrum on Jan. 5. The radio airwaves, which the carriers spent a combined $70 billion acquiring last year, were poised to provide a big boost to their 5G speed and coverage. Instead, they will hold off after initially telling the FAA they would ignore the request.

"We've agreed to a two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January delivered over America's best and most reliable network," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in an e-mailed statement.

"At Secretary Buttigieg's request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services," AT&T said in an e-mailed statement. "We also remain committed to the six-month protection zone mitigations we outlined in our letter. We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues."

The about-face staves off a legal clash pitting the FAA, the aviation industry and Transportation Department on one side, and the carriers and the Federal Communication Commission, which signed off on the use of the airwaves. The aviation industry had been pressuring the carriers to delay their C-band 5G service to ensure signal emissions wouldn't impact instruments crucial for mid-flight navigation. It's unclear what actions will be taken in the two-week period to address these concerns from the FAA and aviation industry.

The carriers had won FCC auctions to use frequencies from 3.7 to 3.98GHz to use for their upgraded 5G service, but the aviation industry argued those radio airwaves may interact with instruments like altimeters that use the 4.2 to 4.4GHz ranges. While carriers pledged in December to wait 30 days until Jan. 5th to give the industry more time to adapt, Buttigieg and the FAA requested another delay right before the deadline, which Verizon and AT&T initially rejected.

Carriers proposed safety measures in November to ensure cell towers don't interfere with aircraft signals, including lowering tower power levels nationwide with even stricter limits around airports and helipads. Prior to agreeing to the delay, the carriers offered to create special exclusion zones around airports where it wouldn't deploy C-Band 5G for six months.