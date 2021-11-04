AT&T and Verizon agree to pause 5G rollout over FAA safety concerns

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

AT&T and Verizon confirmed Thursday that they've agreed to a temporary pause in rolling out 5G service using a new set of radio frequencies, so that they can work with the Federal Aviation Administration to address concerns about potential interference between towers on the ground transmitting 5G signals and key cockpit safety devices.

AT&T said in a statement it planned to delay its 5G deployment until January 5 after getting a request from the Transportation Department, which oversees the FAA.

A Verizon spokesman confirmed to CNET the company had also agreed to a temporary pause in deployment of 5G over the so-called C-band spectrum in order to work in good faith with the agency. But he said the company is still on track to deploy service using this mid-band spectrum.

"We're moving full speed ahead with our plans to bring 5G over this spectrum in early 2022," he said.

Verizon had previously said that it planned to deploy service using the C-band spectrum to cover 100 million people in the first quarter of 2022.

The news of the voluntary pause in deployment by AT&T and Verizon was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The FAA and the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates and issues use of public wireless spectrum for communication, issued a joint statement stating that they would work with the companies to mitigate safety concerns and to continue to coordinate efforts to ensure safety.

The FAA on Tuesday issued a special information bulletin alerting manufacturers, operators and pilots that there were potential interference concerns with cockpit aircraft electronics caused by the use of 5G wireless technology. The FAA has said the potential issues could affect automated cockpit systems, such as those that help planes land in poor weather. The concern is that towers on the ground transmitting 5G over the C-band of wireless spectrum could interfere with these systems.

The agency had been planning to issue official mandates to limit the use of certain cockpit systems, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Telecom industry experts say that there is no evidence of any interference issues with respect to the C-band spectrum and flight equipment. CTIA, the wireless industry lobby group, stated in a filing to the FCC on Wednesday that "nearly 40 countries have already adopted rules and deployed hundreds of thousands of 5G base stations in the C-Band at similar frequencies and similar power levels—and in some instances, at closer proximity to aviation operations—than 5G will be in the U.S."

CTIA went on to say that none of the countries using this spectrum for 5G has reported any harmful interference with aviation equipment from these deployments. The group urged the FCC to "ensure that C-Band 5G deployments remain on track in the U.S."