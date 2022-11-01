Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are a Safe Bet for the Holidays

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Wireless earbuds are an indispensable tech accessory. While there are plenty of affordable alternatives, premium noise-canceling buds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose and Sennheiser often have design and performance advantages to match their price. Apple's AirPods Pro 2 offer a winning combination of impressive sound quality, top-notch noise-canceling and voice calling. While they're not a good match for Android, the AirPods Pro 2 offer several bonus features for people using Apple devices. They also have a lightweight, compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely.

Why it's a great gift: A lot of folks want the AirPods Pro 2. They've read CNET's review -- or some other review -- and know they're much better than the original AirPods Pro, which were already excellent. But not everyone wants to shell out the full price of the AirPods Pro 2. (They're not cheap.) That being said, pretty much anyone would be happy to get a pair as a gift. I know I would.

What you'll pay: The list price is $249, but you can find the AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon for $239 and we may see bigger discounts closer to Black Friday.

