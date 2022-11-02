Make Peace and Well-Being a Priority This Holiday Season

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Brought to you by Talkspace: This content is sponsored by Talkspace, and the company provided a sample of its service for evaluation. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Self-care is the gift that keeps on giving, which is what makes Talkspace's online therapy subscription service such a special option to give yourself or share with others this holiday season. It might not sound like your standard "present," but that's actually the point! Between busier-than-ever work schedules, trying to fit it all in and the chaos of the past couple of years, we could all use a little extra attention to wellness. Talkspace helps you focus on you, flexibly. You fill out a personalized assessment and then it does the rest, which is a big relief if you've ever been lost in a sea of forms. It matches you with a vetted therapist and brings you through the steps to get started and set up sessions -- which can be via text, video or voice -- without having to figure it all out yourself.

Why it's a great gift: A lot of us put ourselves last on our gifting list, and Talkspace helps us change that trend -- all while making it easy and private to do so. You can schedule therapy sessions on any device and at your convenience, switch providers at no cost, and choose the kind of support that feels right for you.

What you'll pay: Talkspace offers weekly subscription plans for different budgets. Prices start at $99 for video and messaging therapy, $69 for messaging therapy and $109 for video, messaging and workshops. The company is currently offering $25 off per week for the first four weeks.

