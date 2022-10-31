Halloween Deals, Freebies Halloween Candy Hoax Marvel's Halloween Special Best Costumes Costumes for Pets Great Horror Movies Scary Mobile Games Amazon Echo Frights
Edible Glitter Makes a Dazzling Stocking Stuffer

Food-grade glitter can be added to food and drinks for some extra glitz and glam!

Rebecca Fleenor headshot
Rebecca Fleenor

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

If you're on the hunt for a fun, festive stocking stuffer, I seriously recommend checking out edible glitter. Yes, that's right; glitter is no longer just for arts and crafts! You can buy food-safe glitter and add a dash of sparkle to anything you eat or drink. 

Why it's a great gift: As someone who loves to host elaborate parties and whip up fancy cocktails, I cannot get enough of edible glitter. Amazon has a wide variety of colors, so you can find the right sparkle for any occasion. I love having a handful of colors on my bar cart. It's a great way to jazz up a punch bowl at a holiday party or add a bit of glam to a New Year's Eve glass of champagne. I even like to use edible glitter for Halloween parties to make my drinks look like spooky potions. The possibilities are endless. 

I find these small jars of edible glitter make the most whimsical stocking stuffers. And since they're gluten-free, vegan and kosher, you won't need to worry about anyone's dietary restrictions.

What you'll pay: Bakell's Brew Glitter edible glitter typically retails for $12 or less on Amazon for a 4-gram container. A little bit of glitter goes a long way, so even the small jars will last for a while.

Bakell Brew Edible Glitter
$12 at Amazon