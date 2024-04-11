Apple Warns of iPhone "Mercenary Attack" Across 92 Countries

Apple sent out iPhone security alerts to people across 92 countries on Wednesday warning that their iPhones had been remotely targeted in a mercenary spyware attack.

"This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do," Apple said in a notification email seen by CNET. "Apple has high confidence in this warning -- please take it seriously."

Mercenary attacks, compared to cybercrimes or consumer malware, stand out due to rarity and complexity. These meticulously orchestrated attack cost millions of dollars and their focus remains fixed on a small number of individual people. However, the targeting is ongoing and global, the company said.

The news was first published by Indian business publication, EconomicTimes, which reported India as one of the countries. It's unclear whether iPhone owners in the United States were targeted. Apple said it has notified people across 150 countries total till date.