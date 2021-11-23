Apple sues NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple on Tuesday said it had filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, the Israel-based cybersecurity firm behind the Pegasus spyware that was uncovered on the phones of activists, journalists and executives earlier this year.

Apple is seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using the company's hardware, software or services to "prevent further abuse and harm to its users," the company said in a release. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California, also aims to remedy NSO Group's allegedly "flagrant violations" of US federal and state laws.

"Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, in a release. "While these cybersecurity threats only impact a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously."

In September, Apple released security updates for its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Mac computers to close a vulnerability reportedly exploited by NSO's invasive Pegasus spyware. The security fix stemmed from research done by a public interest cybersecurity group called Citizen Lab, which found a Saudi activist's phone had been infected with Pegasus.

On Tuesday, Apple said the so-called ForcedEntry exploit, which used a now-patched vulnerability, allowed NSO Group or its clients to break into a small number of Apple devices and install Pegasus spyware without the victim's knowledge. Apple said it's notifying people that it discovered may have been targeted by the exploit.

Earlier this month, the US Commerce Department took action against the cybersecurity firm, blocking sale of US technology to NSO by putting the company on the government's Entity List.

The NSO Group, which licenses surveillance software to government agencies, says its Pegasus software helps authorities combat criminals and terrorists who take advantage of encryption technology to go dark.

The NSO Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Apple's lawsuit.

