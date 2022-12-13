Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It

We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.

The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a shared whiteboarding tool designed for "working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone."

Other new features of the iOS 16.2 update include Apple Music Sing, a singalong-focused upgrade to the Apple Music app, and new lock screen functions. After downloading the update, you'll be able to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There's also the Sleep widget, which keeps you informed of your sleep data, and the Medications widget to send you reminders of when to take your medicine.

Speaking of widgets, the Activity widget now lets you see what games your friends are playing from your Home Screen. Additionally, the update includes SharePlay support for multiplayer games in Game Center, enabling you to play with people you're on a FaceTime call with.

The update also enhances iCloud security by increasing the number of data categories that are protected using end-to-end encryption. And, like with any good software update, there are a few random bug fixes and other minor improvements.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.