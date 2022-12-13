Freeform on iPadOS 16.2: Apple's Stab at a Collaborative Workspace

This year's updates to Apple's iPad system software have largely focused on multitasking ideas like Stage Manager, but the newest iPadOS 16.2 update adds compatibility for a new Apple app, Freeform, that aims to be a sort of collaborative whiteboard across iPhones, iPads and Macs. Based on what I've seen so far, it could also possibly be a lot more.

Freeform looks like a whiteboard tool, and for the most part, that's what it is: collaborators can join in and add to a project or see how it's progressing. I've looked at Freeform, but haven't been collaborating with others using it. I'm curious, now that it's live, whether I will.

Freeform's most interesting quality is how flexible it could become. It can have files attached to it, making it a sort of collaborative desktop of sorts, or a shared file system. There are already other ways you could do this with other apps or services, but after Apple's efforts to extend collaboration with SharePlay for music and movies over FaceTime and in Messages, it looks like part of a common theme to knit together Apple's products into a multiuser ecosystem.

Freeform is also just a free whiteboarding tool, which could be helpful by itself for laying out a flowchart or presenting some ideas.

The first thing I thought of while using Freeform was of actors, directors and designers sharing scripts, story and design notes, and production updates in some sort of collaborative interface. That sounds exciting, but the problem with Freeform's collaborative dreams is you need an Apple device to access it. This isn't a cross-platform tool outside of iOS and MacOS.

When Apple eventually debuts its long-expected VR headset next year, it'll need some sort of collaborative infrastructure. Will Freeform be part of that picture? It's way too early to tell, but for now it's a free bonus tool in iOS 16.2 that you should at least try out.