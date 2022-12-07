17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 ChatGPT, a Mindblowing AI Chatbot Neuralink Investigation Kirstie Alley Dies New Deadline for Real ID RSV Facts Space Tomatoes
Apple Music Sing's Karaoke Mode Lets You Unleash Your Inner Rock Star

The Spotify rival's new feature includes separate lyrics for backup vocals and duets.

lyrics displayed next to album art on three screens
The Apple Music Sing promo image highlights indie musician Mehro's song "Coastline." 
Apple

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Music Sing, a new karaoke feature that lets subscribers sing along to their favorite music with real-time lyrics and adjustable vocals. Sing, which is a part of the Apple Music streaming service, will debut later this month alongside 50 dedicated playlists. 

One fun element is that you'll be able to sing duets and backup vocals, with lyrics that "animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow," Apple said.

The Apple Music interface will allow you to adjust the level of the vocals, and because lead vocals are usually mixed to the center, this is easy to accomplish with most modern audio software.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a release. "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."

In case you're wondering, the song in Apple's promo image is Coastline, by indie musician Mehro.  

Apple Music Sing is another compelling feature for the service, which boasts over 90 million tracks, plus Dolby Atmos and lossless music. Competitor Spotify has 80 million songs but doesn't have lossless music yet.

The feature will be available later in December to Apple Music subscribers worldwide on iPhones, iPads and the new Apple TV 4K streaming box. There's no word yet as to whether third-party apps will also get the feature.