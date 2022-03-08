iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone SE 2020: Here's How Apple's New Phone Measures Up

The widely rumored 2022 iPhone SE with 5G support arrived at Apple's "Peek Performance" event today. The new budget phone serves as the successor to the 2020 iPhone SE, which packed the processing power of the iPhone 11 into the compact body of the iPhone 8 at $399.

The new SE is the same concept, retaining an iPhone 8 shell and a Touch ID home button, except it's outfitted with the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic processor. You can preorder the 2022 iPhone SE starting Friday, and it will become available March 18, starting at $429.

Here's how the specs for the new 2022 iPhone SE compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs

iPhone SE 2022 iPhone SE 2020 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch 4.7-inch Material Glass and aluminum, same durable glass used on the back of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Glass and aluminum Colors Midnight (black), starlight (white), red Black, white, red Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13 Cameras Back: 12-megapixel with feature upgrades (Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion) Back: 12-megapixel; front: 7-megapixel; video capture: 4K Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Special features Home button with Touch ID, water-resistant and dust-resistant (IP67), wireless charging, fast charging, 5G support, longer battery life Home button with Touch ID, Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) Starting at $429 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) Price (GBP) Starting at £419 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) Starting at AU$719 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)

