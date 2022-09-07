Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors.

Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available in Apple's higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models. The more mainstream iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will make do with the A15 chip that Apple debuted in 2021.

The A16 employs two high-performance processing cores for the most important work and four high-efficiency cores for background tasks that can run without sapping as much battery power. It's also got accelerators for graphics and for increasingly important artificial intelligence software.

The new chip is important both to Apple's ambitions and to iPhone owners. Apple's iPhone chips have maintained a significant performance lead over rivals, helping to ensure iPhones are fast not just for its customers but also for the developers who are crucial to bringing apps to the phones. The A-series line is now the foundation for Apple's M-series processors used to power its Macs.

Apple unveiled the new processor at its iPhone 14 launch event, a major moment on the annual technology calendar. The iPhone itself is an enormous business for Apple, but it's also a foundation of a huge technology ecosystem deeply embedded into millions of peoples' lives, including services like iCloud and Apple Arcade and accessories like AirPods and Apple Watches.

Still, the A16 also shows how hard it's become make progress is in the semiconductor business. Two years ago, Apple's A14 was early to the latest chipmaking technology, the 5 nanometer (5nm) process from chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

The A15 used the 5nm process too. And this year, the A16 uses a 4nm process -- not TSMC's newer 3nm process. The 3nm process offers better performance and miniaturizes circuitry so that more features can be crammed onto a processor, but is only now entering mass production, too late for the latest iPhone.

Qualcomm, the top chipmaker for the Android smartphones, acquired startup Nuvia in an attempt to give its processors a big speed boost. However, chip design firm Arm, which licenses processor technology to Apple, Qualcomm and many others, sued Qualcomm in August, saying Qualcomm tried to transfer Nuvia's technology licenses without Arm's consent.