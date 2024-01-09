X

Anker Just Released a Bunch of Qi2 Charging Accessories You're Probably Going to Want

Anker has rolled out several new Qi2 wireless chargers and power banks that will charge recent MagSafe-enabled iPhones at faster 15W speeds. Here's a look at all the new chargers, some of which are now available.

carnoy-headshot-2019-2
David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
See full bio
David Carnoy
2 min read
anker-maggo-power-bank-10k

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K is available now.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker only announced one new audio product at CES 2024 -- the Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker -- but it is showing off a slew of new Qi2-certified wireless charging products. These include everything from pricier wireless charging stations to new magnetic power banks to a basic wireless charging puck.

Qi2-certified wireless chargers offer 15W fast charging capabilities and are fully MagSafe compatible, offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W wireless chargers for MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13, 14 and 15 models and Android smartphones that support 15W wireless charging. 

Here's a look at all the new chargers. 

new-anker-qi2-chargers-and-power-banks.png

Anker's new Qi2 charging lineup.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6k): $70

  • 6,600 mAh capacity to fully charge most iPhones one time
  • Foldable design for customizable viewing angle
  • Output power: 15W Max
  • 5 colorways
  • Available: January 8
anker-maggo-wireless-power-bank-6-6k

The Anker MagGo Wireless Power Bank (6.6K).

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10k): $90

  • Integrated LCD: Battery stats at-a-glance
  • 10,000 mAh capacity to fully charge an iPhone 15 1.75 times
  • Foldable kickstand
  • Output power: 15W Max
  • 5 colorways
  • Available: January 8 
anker-maggo-power-bank-10k

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K has an LCD that shows precise battery life.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (foldable 3-in-1): $110 

  • Compact and foldable design for easy portability
  • 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
  • Output power: 15W Max 
  • Available: January 8
anker-maggo-wireless-charging-station-foldable-3-in-1

The Anker MagGo wireless charging station has a foldable 3-in-1 design. 

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 stand): $90

  • Vertical design is ideal for desk and bedside use and doubles as a phone stand
  • 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
  • Output power: 15W Max 
  • Available: February
anker-maggo-wireless-charging-station-3-in-1-stand

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 stand).

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (8-in-1): $100

  • Ergonomic globe design
  • 8-in-1 charging options
  • Output power: 15W Max (wireless), 67W (USB), 3 AC ports 
  • Available: January 8
anker-maggo-magnetic-charging-station-8-in-1.png

This is Anker's upgraded 8-in-1 charging station.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 pad): $100

  • Slim design for both travel and desktop use
  • 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
  • Output power: 15W Max 
  • Available: April
anker-maggo-wireless-charging-station-3-in-1-pad

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 pad).

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (pad): $22

  • Slim, low-profile design
  • Simple magnetic attachment
  • Durable 5ft cable with 10,000 bend lifespan
  • Output power: 15W Max
  • Available: January 8 
anker-maggo-wireless-charger-pad

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (pad) is Anker's most affordable Qi2 wireless charger.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

