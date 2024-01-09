Anker Just Released a Bunch of Qi2 Charging Accessories You're Probably Going to Want

Anker only announced one new audio product at CES 2024 -- the Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker -- but it is showing off a slew of new Qi2-certified wireless charging products. These include everything from pricier wireless charging stations to new magnetic power banks to a basic wireless charging puck.

Qi2-certified wireless chargers offer 15W fast charging capabilities and are fully MagSafe compatible, offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W wireless chargers for MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13, 14 and 15 models and Android smartphones that support 15W wireless charging.

Here's a look at all the new chargers.

Anker's new Qi2 charging lineup. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6k): $70

6,600 mAh capacity to fully charge most iPhones one time

Foldable design for customizable viewing angle

Output power: 15W Max



5 colorways

Available: January 8

The Anker MagGo Wireless Power Bank (6.6K). Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10k): $90

Integrated LCD: Battery stats at-a-glance

10,000 mAh capacity to fully charge an iPhone 15 1.75 times

Foldable kickstand

Output power: 15W Max



5 colorways

Available: January 8

Enlarge Image The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K has an LCD that shows precise battery life. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (foldable 3-in-1): $110

Compact and foldable design for easy portability

3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones

Output power: 15W Max

Available: January 8

The Anker MagGo wireless charging station has a foldable 3-in-1 design. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 stand): $90

Vertical design is ideal for desk and bedside use and doubles as a phone stand

3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones

Output power: 15W Max

Available: February

Enlarge Image The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 stand). Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (8-in-1): $100

Ergonomic globe design

8-in-1 charging options

Output power: 15W Max (wireless), 67W (USB), 3 AC ports

Available: January 8

This is Anker's upgraded 8-in-1 charging station. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 pad): $100

Slim design for both travel and desktop use

3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones

Output power: 15W Max

Available: April

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 pad). Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (pad): $22

Slim, low-profile design

Simple magnetic attachment

Durable 5ft cable with 10,000 bend lifespan

Output power: 15W Max

Available: January 8