Anker Just Released a Bunch of Qi2 Charging Accessories You're Probably Going to Want
Anker has rolled out several new Qi2 wireless chargers and power banks that will charge recent MagSafe-enabled iPhones at faster 15W speeds. Here's a look at all the new chargers, some of which are now available.
Anker only announced one new audio product at CES 2024 -- the Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker -- but it is showing off a slew of new Qi2-certified wireless charging products. These include everything from pricier wireless charging stations to new magnetic power banks to a basic wireless charging puck.
Qi2-certified wireless chargers offer 15W fast charging capabilities and are fully MagSafe compatible, offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W wireless chargers for MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13, 14 and 15 models and Android smartphones that support 15W wireless charging.
Here's a look at all the new chargers.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6k): $70
- 6,600 mAh capacity to fully charge most iPhones one time
- Foldable design for customizable viewing angle
- Output power: 15W Max
- 5 colorways
- Available: January 8
Anker MagGo Power Bank (10k): $90
- Integrated LCD: Battery stats at-a-glance
- 10,000 mAh capacity to fully charge an iPhone 15 1.75 times
- Foldable kickstand
- Output power: 15W Max
- 5 colorways
- Available: January 8
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (foldable 3-in-1): $110
- Compact and foldable design for easy portability
- 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
- Output power: 15W Max
- Available: January 8
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 stand): $90
- Vertical design is ideal for desk and bedside use and doubles as a phone stand
- 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
- Output power: 15W Max
- Available: February
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (8-in-1): $100
- Ergonomic globe design
- 8-in-1 charging options
- Output power: 15W Max (wireless), 67W (USB), 3 AC ports
- Available: January 8
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 pad): $100
- Slim design for both travel and desktop use
- 3-in-1 wireless charging for phone, watch and earphones
- Output power: 15W Max
- Available: April
Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (pad): $22
- Slim, low-profile design
- Simple magnetic attachment
- Durable 5ft cable with 10,000 bend lifespan
- Output power: 15W Max
- Available: January 8
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans