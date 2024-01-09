X

AI is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's The Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far

We knew AI was going to be a major theme of CES 2024 but we're seeing it used in some pretty creative ways in tech at the show.

imad-khan
imad-khan
Imad Khan
Imad is a senior reporter covering Google and internet culture. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN, Tom's Guide and Wired, among others.
See full bio
Imad Khan
ai-artificial-intelligence-human-cyborg-robotics-9917.jpg
1 of 10 James Martin/CNET

CES 2024: AI is Everywhere

For CES 2024, AI is everywhere and seemingly in everything. Whether that's generative AI or artificial intelligence that's been around for years, it's making headlines as the new hot-button tech term. Here are some of the more creative and interesting ways we've seen it put to use this year. (By the way, here's what we're loving at CES right now.)

rabbit-r1
2 of 10 Rabbit

Rabbit R1

The Rabbit R1 is a $199 device designed to simplify the tasks you do with your phone -- streaming a playlist, ordering take-out, booking travel -- by removing apps from the process. Press a button and tell the R1 what you want to do and the little AI digital assistant in a box will do the heavy lifting. 

Samsung Ballie robot: a yellow sphere with two vertical black indentations running top to bottom on either side of a horizontal window that houses a projector. The projector's blue-white beam streams forth.
3 of 10 Screenshot by Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Samsung's Ballie AI robot

Samsung's Ballie personal assistant robot has been updated with a new design, onboard projector and AI features. The robot can act like an AI pet in your house, including walking around and coming to you when called.

The robot also includes a projector that Samsung says can automatically detect the posture and facial angle of people in the room, allowing it to adjust the projection angle accordingly.

An Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro displays instructions on how to use the phone in gameplay mode.
4 of 10 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming phone includes the AI-focused Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which Asus is using to power several new features. These include Semantic Search, for processing anything entered into the search boxes in the launcher, device settings or the photo gallery. 

The Phone 8 also gets an AI noise-canceling feature for voice and video calls, along with an AI wallpaper generator you can use to whip up a design based on selected objects, tones and other backgrounds.

img-0195.jpg
5 of 10 David Katzmaier/CNET

Samsung using AI to upscale SD content to 8K

Samsung's line of 8K QLED models will have AI image upscaling that can convert standard definition content all the way up to an 8K resolution, which the company says is an industry first. Samsung is also using AI in other ways, including creating AI generated images and automatically switching TV modes based on the type of content being played.

Samsung fans, the latest unpacked event is around the corner. It'll likely feature the Galaxy S24, along with new AI tech. Here's what to expect.

Volkswagen ID 7 electric sedan.
6 of 10 Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID 7 is getting ChatGPT integration

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that took the world by storm a couple of years back, is coming to Volkswagen's line of EVs, including the ID 3, ID 4 and ID 5. The AI chatbot will also be coming to the gas-powered Tiguan, Passat and Golf. Soon, owners will be able to ask their cars for a good Chinese restaurant nearby. 

Want to know everything about AI chatbots? Learn how this tech will change everything

An LG G4 OLED TV mounted on the wall.
7 of 10 LG

Top-end LG OLED TVs to get AI image processing

The 2024 LG G4 and M4 will get the Alpha 11 processor, a chip that can use AI to enhance clarity, color and sharpness.

dell-xps-13-2024-04-microsoft-copilot.jpg
8 of 10

Microsoft laptops will have a dedicated AI key

Dell's new line of XPS laptops will have a built-in Microsoft Copilot key. Copilot is Microsoft's generative AI companion that can help you summarize documents, search the net or create generative images. It's part of Microsoft's push to be a leader in AI

Seer grills displayed at CES.
9 of 10 David Watsky/CNET

Perfecta Grill uses AI to grill the perfect steak

Seer Grill's new AI-controlled Perfecta aims to get better over time. As you grill meats vertically in the Perfecta, the AI will learn and get better at cooking, according to Seer Grill. 

oclean-x-ultra.jpg
10 of 10 Oclean

The Oclean X Ultra uses AI to make you a better brusher

The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush is an AI-powered toothbrush that'll give you feedback on your brushing. Using bone conduction technology, the Oclean X Ultra will actually talk to you, with tips on how to improve. 

AI won't just change the world of oral care, it might change medicine altogether.

