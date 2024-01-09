AI is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's The Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far
We knew AI was going to be a major theme of CES 2024 but we're seeing it used in some pretty creative ways in tech at the show.
For CES 2024, AI is everywhere and seemingly in everything. Whether that's generative AI or artificial intelligence that's been around for years, it's making headlines as the new hot-button tech term. Here are some of the more creative and interesting ways we've seen it put to use this year. (By the way, here's what we're loving at CES right now.)
Rabbit R1
The Rabbit R1 is a $199 device designed to simplify the tasks you do with your phone -- streaming a playlist, ordering take-out, booking travel -- by removing apps from the process. Press a button and tell the R1 what you want to do and the little AI digital assistant in a box will do the heavy lifting.
Samsung's Ballie AI robot
Samsung's Ballie personal assistant robot has been updated with a new design, onboard projector and AI features. The robot can act like an AI pet in your house, including walking around and coming to you when called.
The robot also includes a projector that Samsung says can automatically detect the posture and facial angle of people in the room, allowing it to adjust the projection angle accordingly.
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming phone includes the AI-focused Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which Asus is using to power several new features. These include Semantic Search, for processing anything entered into the search boxes in the launcher, device settings or the photo gallery.
The Phone 8 also gets an AI noise-canceling feature for voice and video calls, along with an AI wallpaper generator you can use to whip up a design based on selected objects, tones and other backgrounds.
Samsung using AI to upscale SD content to 8K
Samsung's line of 8K QLED models will have AI image upscaling that can convert standard definition content all the way up to an 8K resolution, which the company says is an industry first. Samsung is also using AI in other ways, including creating AI generated images and automatically switching TV modes based on the type of content being played.
Volkswagen ID 7 is getting ChatGPT integration
ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that took the world by storm a couple of years back, is coming to Volkswagen's line of EVs, including the ID 3, ID 4 and ID 5. The AI chatbot will also be coming to the gas-powered Tiguan, Passat and Golf. Soon, owners will be able to ask their cars for a good Chinese restaurant nearby.
Top-end LG OLED TVs to get AI image processing
The 2024 LG G4 and M4 will get the Alpha 11 processor, a chip that can use AI to enhance clarity, color and sharpness.
Microsoft laptops will have a dedicated AI key
Dell's new line of XPS laptops will have a built-in Microsoft Copilot key. Copilot is Microsoft's generative AI companion that can help you summarize documents, search the net or create generative images. It's part of Microsoft's push to be a leader in AI.
Perfecta Grill uses AI to grill the perfect steak
Seer Grill's new AI-controlled Perfecta aims to get better over time. As you grill meats vertically in the Perfecta, the AI will learn and get better at cooking, according to Seer Grill.
The Oclean X Ultra uses AI to make you a better brusher
The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush is an AI-powered toothbrush that'll give you feedback on your brushing. Using bone conduction technology, the Oclean X Ultra will actually talk to you, with tips on how to improve.
