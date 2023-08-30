X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

AirPods Are Getting USB-C Charging, Report Says

Apple earbuds could be about to make the switch from Lightning.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
2nd-gen-airpods2.png

Apple AirPods currently charge via Lightning cable.

 Apple

AirPods with USB-C charging will be announced during the Apple event next month, a report by Bloomberg said Tuesday.

It's unclear whether the iPhone maker will be revealing a new generation of AirPods -- Bloomberg described them as "updated AirPods" -- or whether it'll just be adding USB-C charging ports to the existing model of its earbuds.

The report aligns with rumors that popped up as early as March after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a highly respected industry watcher, said USB-C compatible AirPods would likely be coming this year.

Nearly all of the Apple-owned Beats headphones now feature USB-C ports too.

Apple sent out invites Tuesday for its annual device event on Sept. 12, where we expect to see four models in the iPhone 15 lineup announced.

Apple's Wonderlust event could also see announcements for services including Music, TV Plus, Fitness and iCloud, as well as another look at the upcoming AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

The $3,499 Vision Pro headset was unveiled during WWDC in June and will begin being sold next year.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) $130 at Apple
Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans