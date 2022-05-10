Home Entertainment

Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Make this Father's Day a special one with an epic gift for your favorite person.

Robin Mosley
It's about that time again, Father's Day! That means you'll need to search for a new present to show your father (or father-like figure) how much you care. While you may believe you have plenty of time to pick the coolest gift ever, when you consider the time it takes to think about it and find the best price, Father's Day will be here before you know it. June 19 is right around the corner and you don't want to be caught empty-handed. 

With this in mind, we've scoured Amazon, which not only makes ordering easy but also offers some really nice gifts for just about any kind of father. Whether he needs to relax, have a little fun, or cozy up with his favorite TV show, we're sure you'll find something here to make his day special. Everything on this list is on Amazon and available for on-time delivery, especially for Prime members. Plus, they're all highly rated too. 

Check out our best Father's Day gifts on Amazon, and for more ideas, you can take a look at our gifts for DIY dads and personalized presents for Dad too.
Amazon

Apple Watch SE

A tech-forward way to keep track of health and calls

Apple has some of the best technology money can buy. If you have a father who hasn't had the opportunity to get his hands on an Apple Watch, then get him this one. The Apple Watch SE is a nice budget smartwatch that's responsive and has great fitness features too. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana says that this watch "is fast at opening apps, taking calls and making payments." So not only can your dad track his health, but he can tackle basic social needs too.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$229 at Amazon
Amazon

Theragun Prime

For the father who needs to relax

If you have a dad who needs to unwind, he'll love this massage gun from Therabody. This massager is ranked as CNET's best overall massage gun. It features five built-in speeds, four closed-cell foam massage attachable heads and is quieter than the previous model. This massager is portable and can be easily moved around the house to provide relief as needed.

Read our Theragun review.

 

$240 at Amazon
Amazon

Craft A Brew American pale ale beer kit

For the father who loves beer

While beer is an acquired taste, some dads enjoy it and the work it takes to make a quality brew. Is that your dad? If so, this home brewing kit from Craft a Brew will give your dad the ability to make one gallon of beer, including American pale ale, hard cider, brown ale, bone dry Irish stout and more.

$50 at Amazon
Amazon

HyperChiller beverage cooler

A great way to chill a drink

Grab this beverage cooler for your coffee-, wine- or beer-drinking dad for a quick cooldown of any warm drink. We reviewed this Hyperchiller and it was able to take a warm drink from 175 degrees to 59 degrees in two minutes. So, the next time your dad grabs a warm drink, hand him this for an upgraded experience. 

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Weber Genesis II

A high-tech way to grill

If you have a dad who loves to get outside and grill for the family, this is the ideal gift for him. As CNET's best overall gas grill, the Weber Genesis II has 39,000 BTU power, a powerful side burner, and stainless steel grates. Plus, there are two cabinets that have storage areas for any of your dad's favorite grilling tools.

Read our gas grill best list.

 

$1,226 at Amazon
Amazon

Adidas men's adilette slides

For the dad who needs comfy shoes

Who doesn't have a dad that loves comfortable shoes? These Adidas men's Adilette slides come in 22 colors, feature a rubber sole for comfort, and have arch support that will help give your dad's feet some rest. They're great for wearing to the pool or even just for lounging around.

$38 at Amazon
Amazon

Roku streaming stick 4K+

For the TV-loving father

With all these incredible shows streaming online, what better way to manage it than to use a Roku Streaming Stick? The 4K+ version of this stick has a simple setup so your dad can find streaming channels from Disney Plus to Netflix easily. There's even a built-in remote finder in case it goes missing. Plus, your dad can listen to the TV privately by connecting his headphone jack to the remote.  

$69 at Amazon
Amazon

Premium bamboo cheese board set

For the father who loves to host

Do you have a father who loves to host get-togethers and show off his charcuterie designs? Give him this affordable bamboo cheese board set. This isn't just any old board. It's designed to serve large portions of snacks and has special ridges for crackers around the entire edge of the board. It even has a hidden drawers for holding cheese knives, labeling slates, a wine opener and carrying bag.

$60 at Amazon
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

For the audiophile dad

For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But with the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.

Read our JBL Clip 4 review.

 

$80 at Amazon
Amazon

Ryze Tello mini drone quadcopter

For the dad who's a kid at heart

This drone from Ryze is one of CNET's best drones for 2022 because of how simple it is for newbies. This drone has the ability to take 5-megapixel photos, which is good enough for decent images, and it can shoot 720p videos. While this drone isn't the most powerful, it offers your dad the opportunity to play around with the tech and explore his neighborhood in a new way.

Read our best drones best list.

 

$99 at Amazon

