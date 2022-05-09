Home

Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts To Show Dad How Much You Care

Show your love for Dad this year with something especially for him.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Personalized gifts are a great way to make someone feel special. After all, the item is specifically for them, perhaps by including their name or a photo, or simply by showing your consideration. This Father's Day, show you care with a personalized gift for the dad or father figure in your life.

There are so many niche personalized products on the market, but we combed through the vast e-commerce landscape to find this year's Father's Day standouts. These custom gifts are a slam dunk, whether your budget can accommodate something modest like socks, or a more extravagant present, like luggage. Whatever you choose, the personalization will put a smile on Dad's face. It really is the thought that counts! 

Take his interests into account with a gift that reflects your dad's lifestyle. Would he like an etched whiskey bottle for a relaxing night sipping bourbon, or a photo-embellished Nalgene bottle for a heart-pumping hike? Maybe he's the type who'd love a notebook with his initials. Or your dad might need a place to park his AirPods. Whatever his hobbies, there's something here for every dad this Father's Day.
Nalgene

Nalgene personalized water bottle

For the active dad

Nalgene has an online custom bottle-maker that's perfect for churning out Father's Day gifts. Choose your type of water bottle, color and even cap hue, then add a message, graphics and even a photo for dear old dad. The result is a unique gift that he can tote on walks and hikes, or anywhere Dad needs hydration. Bottles start at $25.

$25 at Nalgene
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham personalized AirPod case

For the audiophile dad

A personalized AirPod (or AirPod Pro) case is a practical gift that's sure to be appreciated. Mark & Graham's rugged Nomad cases protect dad's wireless headphones and allow the charging light to shine through. Choose from three different leather colors and add up to three characters in the font of your choice.

$43 at Mark & Graham
ReserveBar

Uncle Nearest Custom Engraved Bottle

For the whiskey aficionado dad

If the dad on your list loves whiskey, a custom engraved bottle of the smooth sipping spirit might be the perfect gift. Online beverage purveyor ReseveBar will etch your text onto a bottle of award-winning Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey for dear old dad. Hot tip: Use code SHIP99 for free shipping.

$101 at ReserveBar
Shutterfly

Shutterfly photo album

For the nostalgic dad

Compiling and creating a custom album for Dad is a fantastic gift. That thoughtful effort will go a long way because you know he'll love looking back at some of his favorite parenting memories. Shutterfly makes it easy to create a Father's Day-themed album; choose your length, size, cover type, page type and more. The smallest soft-cover book costs $29, and prices go up from there.

$20 at Shutterfly
Sugarwish

Sugarwish snack box

For the dad who likes to nosh

Sending a Sugarwish snack box is a great idea for out-of-town dads. You can choose all his favorite snacks (trail mixes, dried fruit, nuts, candy and more options). Sugarwish will pack them in a festive box and they'll arrive at Dad's door. A medium size box contains six snacks for $45, but you can go all the way to XL and give them 12 types of treats.

$45 at Sugarwish
Cameo

Cameo celebrity video

For the pop culture dad

If you've got a dad who loves a particular musician, actor, athlete or comedian, you might be able to get a video from them. Cameo is a platform that allows fans to buy a personalized video from a wide array of celebs. Pricing ranges from $1 to $15,000 depending on the personality, but the average cost is under $100. Some popular Cameo choices include former professional wrestler Mick Foley and The Office's Kate Flannery.

See at Cameo
MyFaceSocks

Father's Day Face Socks

For the wacky dad

For the low price of $16 you can put photos of Dad's beloved children on his socks. This is one gift that's pretty much guaranteed to get a chuckle. If you've got a fun-loving dad on your list, you've gotta get a pair. Bonus: They come in eight colors.

$16 at MyFaceSocks
Personalization Mall

Personalized barbecue set

For the dad who loves to grill

Grilling season is upon us and many a dad will be firing up the ol' Webster and searing some meat. If you've got a barebecue dad, this stainless steel and wood set from Personalization Mall is tops. A spatula and fork will read "[dad's name] is flippin' awesome" so he's reminded of his admiration each time he cooks. Tongs and a basting brush round out the set.

$50 at Personalization Mall
Windsor Vineyards

Windsor Vineyards custom wine bottle

For the oenophile dad

Windsor Vineyards is offering a fun Father's Day gift: A personalized bottle of wine. Choose Dad's favorite varietal and then add a special message on the Father's Day label design. (You can also opt for an etched bottle.) Prices start at $12.

$12 at Windsor Vineyards
Away

Away personalized luggage set

For the globe-trotting dad

Away's personalized luggage tag is just $10, but if you're splurging, add The Carry-On ($275) for a luxe Father's Day gift. Available in nine colors, this durable, hard-shell suitcase is an investment made to last. Top it off with a stamped leather tag and send Dad on his merry way.

$10 at Away

VistaPrint fleece photo blanket

For the binge-watching dad

Dad will love this comfy blanket, which you can personalize with a photo of the family. Choose a size (50-by-60 inches, or 60-by-80 inches), upload a photo, pick a design, and your blanket will be shipped out and ready to gift. Bonus: VistaPrint's photo blankets are machine-washable, which is good news for snack spillers.

$60 at VistaPrint
Erin Condren

Erin Condren personalized vegan leather notebook

For the dad with ideas

If the dad on your list likes a place to jot his notes, a personalized notebook makes a great gift. Erin Condren's vegan leather Focused Notebook comes in various colors and you can opt for college-ruled, graph or blank pages. The pages are perforated so Dad can tear them out to show off a brilliant idea -- or just bring his grocery list to the store. Hot tip: If Dad's into Star Wars, check out the Millennium Falcon or Darth Vader notebook styles. 

$21 at Erin Condren

