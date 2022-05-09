Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts To Show Dad How Much You Care

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Personalized gifts are a great way to make someone feel special. After all, the item is specifically for them, perhaps by including their name or a photo, or simply by showing your consideration. This Father's Day, show you care with a personalized gift for the dad or father figure in your life.

There are so many niche personalized products on the market, but we combed through the vast e-commerce landscape to find this year's Father's Day standouts. These custom gifts are a slam dunk, whether your budget can accommodate something modest like socks, or a more extravagant present, like luggage. Whatever you choose, the personalization will put a smile on Dad's face. It really is the thought that counts!

Take his interests into account with a gift that reflects your dad's lifestyle. Would he like an etched whiskey bottle for a relaxing night sipping bourbon, or a photo-embellished Nalgene bottle for a heart-pumping hike? Maybe he's the type who'd love a notebook with his initials. Or your dad might need a place to park his AirPods. Whatever his hobbies, there's something here for every dad this Father's Day.

Nalgene Nalgene has an online custom bottle-maker that's perfect for churning out Father's Day gifts. Choose your type of water bottle, color and even cap hue, then add a message, graphics and even a photo for dear old dad. The result is a unique gift that he can tote on walks and hikes, or anywhere Dad needs hydration. Bottles start at $25.

Mark & Graham A personalized AirPod (or AirPod Pro) case is a practical gift that's sure to be appreciated. Mark & Graham's rugged Nomad cases protect dad's wireless headphones and allow the charging light to shine through. Choose from three different leather colors and add up to three characters in the font of your choice.

ReserveBar If the dad on your list loves whiskey, a custom engraved bottle of the smooth sipping spirit might be the perfect gift. Online beverage purveyor ReseveBar will etch your text onto a bottle of award-winning Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey for dear old dad. Hot tip: Use code SHIP99 for free shipping.

Shutterfly Compiling and creating a custom album for Dad is a fantastic gift. That thoughtful effort will go a long way because you know he'll love looking back at some of his favorite parenting memories. Shutterfly makes it easy to create a Father's Day-themed album; choose your length, size, cover type, page type and more. The smallest soft-cover book costs $29, and prices go up from there.

Sugarwish Sending a Sugarwish snack box is a great idea for out-of-town dads. You can choose all his favorite snacks (trail mixes, dried fruit, nuts, candy and more options). Sugarwish will pack them in a festive box and they'll arrive at Dad's door. A medium size box contains six snacks for $45, but you can go all the way to XL and give them 12 types of treats.

Cameo If you've got a dad who loves a particular musician, actor, athlete or comedian, you might be able to get a video from them. Cameo is a platform that allows fans to buy a personalized video from a wide array of celebs. Pricing ranges from $1 to $15,000 depending on the personality, but the average cost is under $100. Some popular Cameo choices include former professional wrestler Mick Foley and The Office's Kate Flannery.

MyFaceSocks For the low price of $16 you can put photos of Dad's beloved children on his socks. This is one gift that's pretty much guaranteed to get a chuckle. If you've got a fun-loving dad on your list, you've gotta get a pair. Bonus: They come in eight colors.

Personalization Mall Grilling season is upon us and many a dad will be firing up the ol' Webster and searing some meat. If you've got a barebecue dad, this stainless steel and wood set from Personalization Mall is tops. A spatula and fork will read "[dad's name] is flippin' awesome" so he's reminded of his admiration each time he cooks. Tongs and a basting brush round out the set.

Windsor Vineyards Windsor Vineyards is offering a fun Father's Day gift: A personalized bottle of wine. Choose Dad's favorite varietal and then add a special message on the Father's Day label design. (You can also opt for an etched bottle.) Prices start at $12.

Away Away's personalized luggage tag is just $10, but if you're splurging, add The Carry-On ($275) for a luxe Father's Day gift. Available in nine colors, this durable, hard-shell suitcase is an investment made to last. Top it off with a stamped leather tag and send Dad on his merry way.

Dad will love this comfy blanket, which you can personalize with a photo of the family. Choose a size (50-by-60 inches, or 60-by-80 inches), upload a photo, pick a design, and your blanket will be shipped out and ready to gift. Bonus: VistaPrint's photo blankets are machine-washable, which is good news for snack spillers.