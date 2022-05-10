Kitchen & Household

Great Father's Day Gifts for Soon-to-Be Dads

Prepare the expectant father in your life with a little something he'll love.
3 min read
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Show More (5 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Expectant dads may not have a baby to care for yet, but we can still celebrate them on Father's Day. Set him up for parenthood with a fun (or helpful) gift and get that guy into the spirit. We've curated a thorough list of solid Father's Day picks, so you'll be prepped for June 19.

There's a gift for everyone here, whether you're aiming for practicality (a diaper bag or coffee), a whimsical present (an illustrated book or custom pint glass) or an indulgence (a nice bottle of wine or a massage gun). The dad-to-be may not understand the significance of some of these items for a while, but he'll appreciate them once his bundle of joy arrives. If he thinks he needs coffee now, he's about to have a whole new understanding of caffeine. If he doesn't really think he needs a diaper bag… well, he definitely does. Get that man a Father's Day gift.
Amazon

Dad-themed pint glass

Cheers to the new dad!

Commemorate his induction to fatherhood with a personalized pint glass that reads "Dad est. 2022." It won't break your budget and it's a fun way to celebrate his impending role. This 16-ounce glass is dishwasher safe, because you know he'll need low-maintenance glassware once the baby arrives. Cheers!

$20 at Amazon
State

State Lorimer diaper bag

A baby backpack for the stylish dad-to-be

A diaper bag is a crucial piece of baby gear, so why not give one to the dad-to-be? He can prepare for his new life and pack it full of diapers and wipes. State's lightweight Lorimer backpack comes in olive, black and sienna and it includes an insulated bottle pocket, changing pad and other important elements that he'll understand soon. It even fits a laptop.

$198 at State
Amazon

My Dad Used to Be So Cool

He'll get a laugh from this sweet read

The colorful illustrations in this hardcover kids' book show a dad's formerly cool life full of motorcycles and band practice. But then they show his little son's admiration, proving that life as a parent can still be cool. This book is a great gift because it can become a part of the new addition's library.

$14 at Amazon
Amazon

Bump Boxes Dad-to-be gift box

A whole kit-n-caboodle for the new papa

This handy gift box contains multiple great presents for the dad-to-be. From a parenting guide book to a board book for the baby, fun socks, a keychain, a onesie and even soap, Bump Boxes covers all your bases. Bonus: It ships prepacked and gift-ready from Amazon.

$55 at Amazon
Beringer

Beringer Vineyards 2018 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Spoil the dad-to-be with a nice bottle of red

Maybe you just want to give something indulgent to the new Dad. A great bottle of wine is a fantastic gift. Beringer Vineyards' highly rated cabernet sauvignon will hit the spot, and lord knows the new parents will savor a glass or two once the little baby arrives and that "witching hour" hits.

$175 at Beringer
Amazon

Matching gamer tees

Introduce the baby to that gamer life

He's leveling up to parenthood, but that doesn't mean the dad-to-be can't still have fun. This set includes a tee for dad and a onesie for his sidekick, who just might grow up to game alongside Pops. Adult sizes small to XXXL are available, and you can choose black, gray or navy sets.

$32 at Amazon
Sagamore Spirit

Rye's and Shine Coffee

Because caffeine is essential for a new parent

He might not know it yet, but any dad-to-be is going to need quite a bit of coffee once his bundle of joy arrives. Gift him this unique whisky-barrel aged blend and add a little oomph to his morning routine. The 16-ounce bag is perfect for a drip coffee maker.

$18 at Sagamore Spirit
Kodak

Kodak Luma 150 projector

A portable projector to show off baby photos

The expectant father in your life will find Kodak's new Luma 150 projector comes in handy for quite a few scenarios. He can pop it in his pocket and watch a movie anywhere (the nursery, perhaps?), show off baby photos, or even project a presentation. Any gadget to simplify life with a little one is welcome.

$220 at Target
$220 at Amazon
Igloo

Igloo x The Simpsons cooler (Update: Out of Stock)

Pop culture junkies will love this cheeky cooler

Park events will be an important part of the dad-to-be's new lifestyle, and beverages are a part of park life. Play dates, backyard barbecues, birthday parties, sports events -- there are so many occasions for cold beverages. Gift him a fun Simpsons-themed Igloo cooler, or check out the brand's other cool collaborations including Willie NelsonStar Wars and Marvel.

$45 at Igloo
Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET

Hypervolt Go 2

Prep those muscles for fatherhood

It's hard to convey the physicality involved with caring for a baby, but anyone can appreciate a nice massage. Gift the dad-to-be a massage gun for those long days and nights when he can't exactly scoot off to a spa. The Hypervolt Go 2 packs a punch, releasing stress and tension with ease.

$199 at Hyperice
$199 at Amazon

Find The Perfect Gift

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgaminghomefoodiesromanticjewelrykids
107 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$900 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$309 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$169 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox