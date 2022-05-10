Great Father's Day Gifts for Soon-to-Be Dads

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Expectant dads may not have a baby to care for yet, but we can still celebrate them on Father's Day. Set him up for parenthood with a fun (or helpful) gift and get that guy into the spirit. We've curated a thorough list of solid Father's Day picks, so you'll be prepped for June 19.

There's a gift for everyone here, whether you're aiming for practicality (a diaper bag or coffee), a whimsical present (an illustrated book or custom pint glass) or an indulgence (a nice bottle of wine or a massage gun). The dad-to-be may not understand the significance of some of these items for a while, but he'll appreciate them once his bundle of joy arrives. If he thinks he needs coffee now, he's about to have a whole new understanding of caffeine. If he doesn't really think he needs a diaper bag… well, he definitely does. Get that man a Father's Day gift.

Amazon Commemorate his induction to fatherhood with a personalized pint glass that reads "Dad est. 2022." It won't break your budget and it's a fun way to celebrate his impending role. This 16-ounce glass is dishwasher safe, because you know he'll need low-maintenance glassware once the baby arrives. Cheers!

State A diaper bag is a crucial piece of baby gear, so why not give one to the dad-to-be? He can prepare for his new life and pack it full of diapers and wipes. State's lightweight Lorimer backpack comes in olive, black and sienna and it includes an insulated bottle pocket, changing pad and other important elements that he'll understand soon. It even fits a laptop.

Amazon The colorful illustrations in this hardcover kids' book show a dad's formerly cool life full of motorcycles and band practice. But then they show his little son's admiration, proving that life as a parent can still be cool. This book is a great gift because it can become a part of the new addition's library.

Amazon This handy gift box contains multiple great presents for the dad-to-be. From a parenting guide book to a board book for the baby, fun socks, a keychain, a onesie and even soap, Bump Boxes covers all your bases. Bonus: It ships prepacked and gift-ready from Amazon.

Beringer Maybe you just want to give something indulgent to the new Dad. A great bottle of wine is a fantastic gift. Beringer Vineyards' highly rated cabernet sauvignon will hit the spot, and lord knows the new parents will savor a glass or two once the little baby arrives and that "witching hour" hits.

Amazon He's leveling up to parenthood, but that doesn't mean the dad-to-be can't still have fun. This set includes a tee for dad and a onesie for his sidekick, who just might grow up to game alongside Pops. Adult sizes small to XXXL are available, and you can choose black, gray or navy sets.

Sagamore Spirit He might not know it yet, but any dad-to-be is going to need quite a bit of coffee once his bundle of joy arrives. Gift him this unique whisky-barrel aged blend and add a little oomph to his morning routine. The 16-ounce bag is perfect for a drip coffee maker.

Kodak The expectant father in your life will find Kodak's new Luma 150 projector comes in handy for quite a few scenarios. He can pop it in his pocket and watch a movie anywhere (the nursery, perhaps?), show off baby photos, or even project a presentation. Any gadget to simplify life with a little one is welcome.

Igloo Park events will be an important part of the dad-to-be's new lifestyle, and beverages are a part of park life. Play dates, backyard barbecues, birthday parties, sports events -- there are so many occasions for cold beverages. Gift him a fun Simpsons-themed Igloo cooler, or check out the brand's other cool collaborations including Willie Nelson, Star Wars and Marvel.