It's Not Too Late! Great Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now

Father's Day is just around the corner, so if you're still trying to find the perfect gift for dear old Dad, it's time to kick it into high gear. Some classic Father's Day gifts like grilling tools or a "world's best dad" mug might not arrive on time if you order them now. But never fear, it isn't too late to get Dad something he'll truly appreciate.

We've rounded up some great last-minute gifts that can either be sent digitally or delivered to his door in two days or less via Amazon Prime. From a craft beer subscription to cool gadgets to the ultimate racing experience, this list has your last-minute shopping needs covered -- and Dad will never have to know that you shopped at the last minute.

Craft Beer Club If Dad enjoys a cold, frothy brew, give him the gift of a monthly beer subscription. The Craft Beer Club is a popular choice among craft beer enthusiasts -- and for good reason. Each month you get a shipment of beer featuring small, independent brewers from around the country. Many of the tasty brews are award-winners and can be hard to get your hands on depending on where you live. You can purchase a single box for $47 or enroll Dad in a subscription with ongoing shipments. Each box features two different breweries and a mix of four styles from each one, for a total of 12 beers. Once you've placed your order, you can print out a free gift announcement card that will tell him its on its way.

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our top choice for the best streaming device available. This handy little box adds nearly every streaming channel to any HDMI-equipped TV -- from Netflix to Disney Plus to Peacock to HBO Max, and everything in between -- at full 4K resolution with HDR support. If Dad enjoys watching shows, movies and more, this is an affordable gift that will go a long way.

MasterClass If Dad always enjoys learning something new, give him a gift subscription to MasterClass. The online learning service offers over 150 classes taught by A-list celebrities with new content released each month. You can dive into cooking with Gordon Ramsay, poetry with Amanda Gorman, filmmaking with Martin Scorsese, skateboarding with Tony Hawk and more. A standard subscription costs $180, or you can opt for the Plus plan ($240) or Premium ($276).

David Carnoy/CNET If the father figure in your life is totally into books, look no further. This E Ink e-reader earned a CNET Editor's Choice award for a reason. It's lightweight, reliable and has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones. If you order via Amazon Prime, Dad should receive it within two days.

Xtreme Xperience Nothing beats the gift of experience, right? If your dad has always craved the thrill of blazing around a racetrack at breakneck speed, you can give him just that. Gift vouchers start at $79 for the ride-along option, which hooks you up with a pro driver who will speed you around a track in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody sedan. And if Dad wants to zoom around the racetrack himself, the supercar racetrack experience starts at $199, and he can choose from one of 35 racetracks across the US.

Amazon The JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers, and it's a great gift for a dad who does a lot of traveling. It's extremely portable, with an integrated carabiner clip for clipping onto a backpack, and it delivers impressive sound for its small size. With an IP67 water resistance rating, this durable little device can survive being dunked in shallow water and is dust proof.

57hours If your dad craves the ultimate outdoor adventure, consider giving him a 57hours gift card. The company offers guided tours, lessons and camps that will blow Dad's mind, from backcountry skiing in British Columbia to rock climbing in Joshua Tree to kitesurfing in the Red Sea. Choose from short one-day adventures or weeklong getaways, depending on how much you want to pony up. They're on the pricey side, but you can contribute with a gift card starting at $100.