14 Awesome Father's Day Gift Baskets

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Father's Day is coming up, and if you're wondering what to get for dear old dad, you may be considering going with a classic: the gift basket. It's full of smaller items that, combined, create one super gift. But what type of gift basket should you go for? Gift baskets traditionally contain food, but there are so many unique baskets, crates and boxes out there these days that cater to all types of interests. You're bound to find just the right theme for the father or father figure on your list.

On the edible goods side, we have the most delicious deliveries available from services like Goldbelly. Cousins Maine Lobster can ship a decadent meal for dad, or you can opt for other father favorites like barbecue, steak or beer. If you're not into food delivery, order up a Loot Crate with his favorite pop culture theme or send a box packed with stylish clothing. There's even a starter veggie garden that will ship right to Dad. Check out our list of stellar gift baskets and you'll be ready to rock on Father's Day!

Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster is known for its fantastic seafood, but it also does a mean Surf & Turf combo. Get Dad two tenderloin filets, two lobster tails, a lobster bisque shipped frozen and ready to cook, along with a four-pack of chocolate whoopie pies. "The shipping was flawless, and everything was delicious!" raves one happy customer.

Gaming, anime, Marvel, horror and sci-fi are just some of the categories that Loot Crate offers. The company curates crates packed with fun products that center on specific interests. For instance, the WWE Slam crate includes collectables, apparel and more items that wrestling fans are sure to love. Opt for a single crate or order a subscription for a great value.

Knack Knack gift boxes are unique because you build them with only the products that you want, and prices vary depending on the items (and how many) you choose. Then Knack boxes it all up and sends it off. Options for The Grill Master box include cedar grilling planks ($15), mesquite smoking chips ($10), barbecue sauce ($10) and more. A custom note completes the thoughtful gift box.

Goldbelly Watch Dad's tastebuds light up as he crafts a tall tower of delicious BBQ Trash Can Nachos. Everything he needs to make Guy Fieri-inspired comfort food is included in this handy package, plus a mix to make two Caliente Margaritas (alcohol is the only thing missing). Choose from black bean, brisket or pulled pork nachos.

Vinebox If the dad on your list is into wine, this convenient gift box is a great idea. Winebox has curated a collection of nine European wines -- bold reds and crisp whites -- so Dad can have an at-home tasting. Each 100-milliliter serving comes in unique tube packaging. Add a message for a custom touch.

Quinn A gift package of Quinn's delicious popcorn makes a great gift for the Dad who loves to snack. The Movie Night Popcorn Kit includes nine bags of organic, non-GMO popcorn, plus nine packets of sunflower oil that you mix with the nine packets of seasoning. Flavors include butter, cheddar and aged parmesan with rosemary. Or opt for the package with butter, cheddar and Vernon maple kettle corn.

Compartes You might need Dad to share a little if you gift him Compartes' chocolate gift tower. There's plenty to share: Each tower contains a 20-piece gift box of luxurious chocolates and two premium chocolate bars. You also get a small gift box of chocolate-dipped assorted sweets like apricots, Oreos, fruits, turtles and marshmallows. (Each tower may vary a bit depending on stock.) These luxury sweets are handmade in Los Angeles.

Kiehl's Maybe nice hand cream or moisturizer aren't things that Dad would normally buy for himself, which is why this Kiehl's set makes a great gift. Four of the brand's top-selling products are packed up in a pouch: Ultra Facial Cream, Crème de Corps, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com Give Dad a hearty snack session with a Microbrew Beer Bucket from Gourmet Gift Baskets. He'll get six bottles of beer including Smuttynose Old Brown Dog, Fat Tire and Brown Ale by Shed Mountain. Plus beef jerky, popcorn and a variety of nuts are tucked in there for maximum enjoyment. What's not to love?

Leaf'd Box Get Dad's garden started with a Leaf'd kit. You can get this veggie kit as a quarterly subscription or as a one-time surprise box. It includes 10 starter plants in the box, so Dad will be all set to garden. There are cucumbers, peppers, squash and tomatoes all ready to plant, and video lessons and activities are also provided to ensure growing success. Bonus: A portion of each kit is donated to the OnetoOne program, which provides clean water to people in need.

For Father's Day, just give Dad what he really wants: a big box o' bacon. This package of quality pork products from The Baconer will hit the spot. It includes a pack of XXL Bacon Steaks, a pack of Smoked Lardons, two packs of Small Batch Bacon and a pack of ground bacon.

Revtown Some dads find clothes shopping a chore. Take this chore off his plate for Father's Day with a Revtown Men's Crate Bundle full of fashion. He'll get two jeans, two shirts and a t-shirt, all for under $300. Choose from a variety of washes, styles and sizes and get custom staples just for Dad.

Patagonia Provisions If your dad loves to hike, bike, fish and camp, chances are, he'll love this box of goodies. Patagonia Provisions offers high-quality, responsibly sourced products. This box contains a sampling of savory, packable foods like Spanish Paprika Mackerel, Lemon Pepper Wild Sockeye, Original Buffalo Jerky and Organic Chile Mango.