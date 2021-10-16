How to watch Apple's October event live without leaving your couch

Apple

Apple's Macs are about to get an upgrade. On Oct. 18, Apple is expected to announce its next generation of computers, powered by its rumored M1X Apple silicon chips. The new devices follow last year's M1-powered Macs, which were the first of Apple's lineup not powered by a chip made by Intel. Instead, Apple is using ones similar to the chips that power the iPhone, and so far has been getting positive reviews for them, too.

Apple's new Mac computers already have well-regarded battery life, and are able to run iPhone and iPad apps. This new lot is expected to use Apple's upgraded M1X chips, which are rumored to be faster and may go further to replace the "Pro" performance computers still currently powered by Intel chips.

All told, Apple's event promises to be interesting. It's the second big product unveiling that Apple has held this fall, and it's being held online due to the ongoing pandemic.

While the Mac will be a key product at Apple's event, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company may have other devices to show off. Those include new lower-priced AirPods, which are rumored to be similar in design to the AirPods Pro, allowing users to change earplug tips. And a long-shot possibility is a smart headset, which Apple still hasn't publicly discussed.

When

Apple's online-only event will be Monday at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST and Oct. 19 at 4 a.m. AEDT. (Sorry, Australia.)

Where

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. We'll also be following along here at CNET, where you can get all the details as well as our expert analysis as the event is happening.

What we can expect

Apple's digital events are fast-paced, but they're also packed with info. And expect high production values. For the HomePod Mini announcement last year, Apple built a multifloor faux house. And last month, it brought on Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to dramatize the capabilities of the cameras on its iPhone 13 Pro.