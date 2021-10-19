Apple's MacBook Pros: Starting price and how to buy the newest laptops today

Apple released two new MacBook Pros at its October event Monday, available in two sizes: a new 14-inch model, as well as a 16-inch laptop. Both come equipped with Apple's new M1 Pro processor by default, as well as the option to upgrade to the new M1 Max processor -- which of course, you'll pay more to get. Both new MacBook Pros house upgraded cameras, a notched display, HDMI, SD card and MagSafe ports, but the Touch Bar gets the heave-ho. The new laptops can be ordered today and will ship next week. (There was no update to the MacBook Air with M1 chip at this Apple event.)
Apple also unveiled its new third-generation AirPods, which are available to order now and will ship out next week, as well as new colors for the HomePod Mini. Here's how to buy the new MacBook Pros that Apple announced this week.
Apple has unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind 14-inch MacBook Pro. It has a magic keyboard and a MagSafe charger, though you can still charge via the Thunderbolt ports. The price starts at $1,999.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with the same bells and whistles as the 14-inch model but its screen packs in 7.7 million pixels. It has a new sound system that features spatial audio. Its price starts at $2,499.