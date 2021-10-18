Apple brings back HDMI port, SD card reader to MacBook Pro

Apple's new MacBook Pro computers mark the return of the HDMI port and SD card reader, the company said during its Unleashed event Monday. Apple removed the SD card slot and HDMI port in 2016, to the dismay of some users.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the comeback earlier this year, after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Apple's plans to bring back an SD card slot.

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models include other changes, like the removal of the not-so-popular Touch Bar and the return of the MagSafe magnetic charging system. The computers feature the next generation of Apple's in-house Mac processors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. They also include a headphone jack and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.