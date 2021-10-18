Apple 2021 MacBook Pros boast improved bass, better mics

Screenshot/CNET

Apple says its new MacBook Pro models feature "the best audio system in a notebook" with better microphones and improved bass.

Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature a six-speaker sound system with 80% more bass. The speakers include two, larger tweeters and four force-canceling woofers that Apple says can go half an octave (or "so la ti do") deeper than before.

The MacBooks include "studio-quality" mics that have a 60% better signal-to-noise ratio than before, which should mean clearer Zoom calls in particular.

Now playing: Watch this: New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns

The new sound system also supports Apple's spatial audio for watching movies and listening to Apple Music, as do other Apple products, including the iPad and the new AirPods 3.

The new laptops have M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and a Liquid Retina XDR display. The 14-inch laptop starts at $1,999 (£1,899, AU$2,999) while the 16-inch version will retail for $2,499 (£2,399, AU$3,749).

This is a developing story. See all of the announcements from Apple's Unleashed event on Monday.