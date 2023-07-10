The Onyx LZR Pro is a Dirt-Ready E-Bike
E-Bikes
Speaker 1: Where was this when I was a kid? This is the Onyx Laser Pro, and it is not your typical e-bike. It's a dirt jumper and I cannot believe they made something meant to get dirty. Look so good. The Onyx L the R is constructed of aluminum and weighs just about 40 pounds. Notice the finish. No sloppy wells attributed to a SWAT technology. Actually, it stands for Smooth Weld Additive Technology. You have a beautiful yet durable result. Nice wide handlebars, maintain better [00:00:30] stability on rough surface and in the air, a front suspension fork that could be adjusted or even locked off. It's also equipped with durable through axles and rolls on 27 inch rims with Nabi tires. There are two models, the ldr Pro and the lcr. A bong niner, the watt mid drive motor powers a pro and a 500 watt. The L Z R, the pro comes in a beautiful mist pearl and the 500 watt comes in two colors, sages pearl [00:01:00] and coral pearl. Speaker 1: Both bikes have an integrated 36 volt, 504 watt battery that can be charged in about seven hours. Riders can hit a top speed of 28 miles an hour with a torque pedal assist and get an estimated distance of 30 to 70 miles. This of course, depends on riding style and the rider size outside of the bamboo plate <laugh>. With the five lights on the top, there's no display or throttle integrated lights or much of any evidence that this is an e-bike. No ugly wires are running all over [00:01:30] the bike. The hydraulic brake cables are the only visible run scene. The lack of gears make this bike ideal for jumps, stunts, and any other off-road shenanigans. Although the Onyx LCR Pro was assigned for off-road fun, it performed well as a daily commuter. I just had to mount some lights to make it more visible at night. Speaker 1: If you want a bike that doesn't look like an e-bike, then this is the one. If you want an E-bike where you can go outside and do some reckless ish, this is the one they make two models, the L Z R Pro and the L Z R. [00:02:00] The pro model has a 900 watt motor, whereas the other has a 500 watt motor. The Pro model retails for 2399 and the standard one retails for 1999. Let us know in the comments below if you think this is the bike for you or which one is, and be sure to like us subscribe.

