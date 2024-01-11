The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024 3:02 Watch Now

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024

Jan 11, 2024 Auto Tech

Speaker 1: We're outside of CES 2024, taking a break from the madness that's indoor. And taking a look back on some of the coolest car technologies I've seen here at the show, the Sony Honda Mobility joint Venture rolled out. It's a feela concept again, but this time they were driving it from outside of the car with a PlayStation controller. The car in your game console have more in common than just the controller, though Sony talked about how the EV's engineers are using Epic games as unreal engine five to train the car's advanced driver aid systems with simulation and to power the [00:00:30] graphics in the dashboard. And most interestingly for me, we got a hint that it looks like the ALA is going to show up in Grand Tourismo. Seven, meaning that for most of us, our first time behind the wheel of Sony's first electric car will be a purely digital one. Speaker 1: Honda. Follow up the next morning with a one-two punch of EV concept debut of its own, the new zero series saloon and Space Hub, the former looks like Honda asked the question of what would happen if we built a Kunta of our own, but fully electric while the ladder is a comfy, funky electric van. Both concepts look amazing [00:01:00] in their own way, and they're also a little weird in a way that I kind of love. But the reason that you should pay attention is that Honda said that they are building a production car based on the saloon launching in 2026. Parallel parking is hard. Not for me. I'm a professional driver, but for the rest of you, and Hyundai wants to make sure that it's easy for everybody with its new Hyundai Mobi ion concept. This concept uses the new eCorner system, which is a robotics based, highly articulated independent steering system that allows it to do all sorts of things [00:01:30] like crab walking parallel into a parking spot, spinning zero radius on the spot, and driving diagonally. Speaker 1: You got to see it, believe it. Just check the video out for yourself. We also saw the launch of Hyundai second generation EV toll aircraft, the A two from its advanced air mobility wing, now called Superal. This aircraft will be able to take four passengers in a pilot, take off vertically like a drone, fly horizontally like a plane, and travel around 120 miles per hour with a range of 25 to 40 miles. Not a huge amount of range, but enough to [00:02:00] get you from downtown to the airport in minutes rather than hours so you can get on a real plane. Finally, the most interesting technology at CES is ai. AI is everywhere you look and cars are no exception. Now. Automakers have been using artificial intelligence for drive raid features and for voice control for some degree for a long time. But the advances made in large language models on the internet are making their way into the dashboard. Speaker 1: Pretty soon you won't have to memorize commands like navigation or destination. You'll just be able to talk to your car like you talk to a person and issue [00:02:30] complex commands, like navigate to the best calzone place nearby that has EV parking and it'll be able to figure it out and get you where you're going. The Germans have been the fastest in this space with Volkswagen announcing a partnership with seren to bring chat GPT to its cars later this year. BMW has partnered with Amazon for its Alexa large language model, and Mercedes is working with Azure and OpenAI. You can learn more about all the cool things that are happening here at the show, including things that aren't related to cars by checking out the rest of our CES coverage over@cnet.com. [00:03:00] It's crazy you won't want to miss a thing.