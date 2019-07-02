The 7 best crossovers and SUVs in soaring popularity.
Cooley On Cars
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
When you go shopping for new crossover an SUV ever notice you start to yawn.
That's because there's a whole slew of the usual suspects out there.
A bunch of Highlanders explorers, CRBs, and Rav4s.
They're excellent and top sellers for a reason.
But it's kinda hard to find out which one's yours in a parking lot.
How about something a little different?
The Top 7, couldn't fit them in five, hottest crossovers and SUVs.
How do I define that?
These are crossovers and SUVs that have sold at least ten thousand units so far, the first five months of 2019.
That's real numbers.
But then they are ranked by sales growth compared to the same five months last year.
In other words, they're on fire coming into 2019.
And not all of them are names that you know too well.
Let's get started.
Number seven is the VW Atlas.
lyst or the Ningbo or the TerraMar global vehicle all new deal for VW as of 2018 re row, big shouldered SUV.
You can also option it with a very impressive digital cockpit, kinda of pulled over from the Audi inspiration.
On the downside, though, we found that if you don't go with all-wheel-drive they cheat you out of a whole bunch of smart high-tech drive modes.
We didn't like that.
But this is a fresh face that's putting VW on the map.
Number 6, the Acura RDX, a hot looker as Acura's often are.
But we really were impressed by its ride quality, Cabin appointments and general livability.
This is a real sweet deal too.
Now, we wouldn't put it up against certain German SUVs on the track.
But you're not doing to the track, you're going to The Container Store to throw away all the money you've saved by not buying a German SUV.
This is a good smart buy, if you can get past the prestige factor.
[MUSIC]
Number five the BMW X3.
This guy was the big bang for the compact premium crossover when it first came out.
Today we call it steady stable and serene.
What happened on the ultimate driving machine.
I think BMW is realizing that most people who buy these vehicles want them to be steady, stable, and serene and not necessarily a monster on the Nurburg ring, which they've never heard of.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Aside from it being a little disappointing in terms of sporty handling we also found that as usual the MW gouges you for the tech options you really want which will not by the way include Android Auto at any price.
BMW is iPhone only and the only company that charges you an annual fee to even have that.
[MUSIC]
Number four is the Ford Don't call it eco sport.
The oddly named eco sport.
It's a homely little thing and we gave it a miserable rating of a 6.7.
I think it's the lowest on my list.
But don't overlook this guy.
It's compact that has kind of a World style to it.
Great for urban warfare.
Well equipped at a nice low price point and Ford's Sync 3 is an excellent place to start with cabin tech that hits.
Pretty much all the bases we want.
[SOUND]
Number three, the Ford Expedition.
By no means an unheard of name, very well known, but really refreshed in its most recent incarnation.
A great looker.
Great power.
Great technology and cabin appointments, and a really good road show score.
This guy's firing on all of its cylinders.
The Smart Money looks at getting a loaded one of these in Platinum trim instead of an escalator or a navigator.
Number two is the Hyundai Kona.
Now we're starting to get into the territory of massive sales gains compared to last year.
This guy unfortunately was summarized by road show as a smart by with a wacky face.
Okay, so we're not off into gorgeous territory, but you're gonna get a really great value here, a stout turbo engine that we found really delivers.
And as usual, Hyundai's good on the cabin tech, they were an early adopter of Android Auto and car plan.
It's clearly a part of that ugly hot trend, that includes the Juke, the kicks, and it's not much of a cargo hauler, You've also got to keep that warranty in mind.
They're doing 560 on the whole car and 10, 100 on the power train, buy it and never repair it.
Before I get you to our number one hottest crossover SUV.
Let's take a look at the one that probably should be number one, the key at telluride.
Why isn't it because I don't have comparative numbers.
Since it wasn't on sale in 2018, so I can't rank it, but it's already sold 17,000 units in the first few months of 2019.
And it didn't even get launched until a little bit into the year.
This guy's big brawny and a lot of folks look at it and say that's a kia.
That's a good thing.
[SOUND]
The number one hottest crossover SUV by my criteria is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Look at the sales growth on this guy!
It's the only thing Mitsubishi has in the U.S. that isn't trending down.
Now the last time I had a Mitsubishi topping any top five list Was never.
So this is a really interesting breath of fresh air for these guys.
that said, we didn't love it in our review.
The rides a bit harsh, the engine's a little optimistic.
The looks are a bit Pontiac Aztec and the average MPG is well below 30.
So why is this thing selling so hotly?
Well part of it may be the fact that it's just not like everything else, and Mitsubishi has a reputation for building a tough car, if not a terribly popular one.
Plus, it might be the cheapest way I can think of to get an SUV with a coupe roof line.
And finally, you get one of these, and you're never gonna have to figure out which car in the parking lot's yours.
[SOUND]
Up Next
When you should buy a new car instead of repairing yours
9:46
New tech braces you for the dirty little secret of car accidents
2:59
See how cars are coming alive with augmented reality
4:44
Forget rideshare, car subscriptions are a form of 'brandshare'
5:58
See what your new electric car needs to break it in right
4:33
See why air-cooled engines are legendary
8:27
Get the right new battery for your car
7:00
Speed-limit tech is about to take over
5:28
Is factory navigation in your new car a good buy?
4:47
Never mind the occupants, the safest cars will soon protect pedestrians