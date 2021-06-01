Rimac Nevera: An electric hypercar that sets the bar

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?
USB-C gets big power boost
Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like you'd think
Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next
Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed
Android 12 Beta hands-on
How the world's most powerful tidal turbine generates power
Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The next step in EVs
The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is the coolest way to get flies in your face
Millions lack broadband at a time when they must have it. Now what?
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: Brighter than OLED, but is it better?
Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you
Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun
What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro
Smoky grilling delights with the Weber SmokeFire EX6
Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)
The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees
The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts
How to win Black Friday in 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks