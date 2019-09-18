Mercedes-Benz's dual-screen COMAND tech in the 2019 AMG E63
We're talking a look at the dual screen Mercedes Benz Command Infotainment System.
Now, today we are in an E63, but this system features in a variety of 2019 model year Mercedes Benz models.
So don't be surprised if you linked here from a different car.
Now, what we've got in front of me are a pair of 12.3-inch displays.
Neither one of them is touch sensitive, but you'll interact with them either using the command knob and touchpad here for the main display, which you can also interact with using steering wheel controls.
There is also the customizable digital instrument cluster in front of me which you interact with with a second touchpad.
Also here on the left side of the steering wheel.
So let's start with the main display right here.
Here's where most of your interactions are going to take place.
Now what I really like about this system is that Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard so you can plug in and bring your own tech.
I've spent everything Thing you need to know.
I'm kidding, I'm kidding, we weren't gonna do that.
But what I really do like about this system is that it's very easy to get around.
Everything is very flat in this menu, and it's very easy to find what you're looking for with these large icons on the home screen.
There are also complementary physical buttons on the dashboard for those of you who don't want to have to go back to the home screen before you choose your media source.
You can just tap the right button and it'll take you where you need to go.
Overall, this generation is a lot snappier and is a lot easier to understand.
Though some of the deeper parts of the menu, things like the vehicle menu or the system can be a little bit hard to To find what you're looking for.
But they do give you access to a variety of things, and a very easy way to interact with the plethora of features in this car.
Things like ambient light, massage seats, active holsters, the works.
The second screen you interact with is the digital instrument cluster.
And it's right in front of you, and it's the same size as your main display.
Like the main display, you interact with it using a touchpad on the steering wheel.
However, there's not a whole lot to actually do here.
But you can jump between a couple of dozen sub displays that give a surprising amount of customization.
Letting you set the dashboard up the way that you see fit.
If you want a map in the dashboard, you can have it here.
If you want trip information or performance information, you can basically customize this thing the way that you want it to be.
Overall, this isn't the newest version of Mercedes Benz Infotainment System, there is a newer MBUX, or Inbox Infotainment that you'll find in certain newer vehicles.
But I find that as they stop gap between the old and dusty command and the newest version of Mercedes' infotainment, this is a very, very strong infotainment system.
And I like a lot of what's happening here.
So there's been your look at the dual screen 12 inch Mercedes Benz command infotainment system in the E class and a variety of other modern 2019 Mercedes Benz cars.
It's pretty good
