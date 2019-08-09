Hyundai Palisade is a surprisingly palatial three-row SUV
Before I begin, I've got a warning for fans and dealers of Hyundai's new upscale brand Genesis.
What I'm about to show you is going to make you really, really mad.
This is the 2020 Hyundai palisade and then top flight limited spec seen here.
It says convincing a luxury crossover as you'll find from Acura infinity Lexus Cadillac All GMC for a lot less money.
Let's hop in and I'll show you why.
So while you Genesis fans don't have a single luxury crossover in your showroom about There's one headed right next door to your Hyundai Dealer, and about $45,000 for this limited trim, and its palatial.
I've got quilted heated and cooled Napa leather seats, a fully digital gauge cluster with some neat blind spot camera tech.
Plus a really well done 10.3 inch infotainment system with standard Apple Car Play, Android Auto and two source Bluetooth.
There's even a [UNKNOWN] headliner with dual moon roofs, tons of soft touch plastics, nice stitching, and well damped controls.
Plus it's genuinely quite in here, and the ride quality is excellent.
Thing is, while Hyundai's got an enviable history of bringing luxury features down to affordable price points, They haven't always nailed the interior aesthetics of a premium car.
In limited trim this palisade has that nailed, no problem.
In fact, it could wear a Genesis badge.
Just as importantly, whether you pony up for this high end limited model, or you're looking at one of the Palisades lesser trims that started just 31 five.
This Hyundai still nails all the reasons why you're looking at a three-row SUV in the first place.
You and your modern family need elbow room, you need the latest safety gear, you need tons of cargo space, and you need more USB ports and cup holders than a commercial airliner.
Okay, so the push-button shifter is gimmicky, and the center console's deployable cup holders are literally too clever by half But other than that this cabin rocks.
The Palasade is powered by a 3.8l V6 backed by an 8-speed automatic.
There's nothing particularly cutting edge about this powertrain but that's okay.
With 281hp and 263lbft of torque it's got enough power and smoothness to reliably get the job done.
Plus the stop start function is unobtrusive evough that I don't feel like mashing the defete button everytime I get inside.
Handling is safe and predictable and the Palisade really never feels like the big boat that it is, regardless of whether of not you're in sport mode.
Hyundai says that this new chasis is 25% stiffer than the outgonging Sante Fe XL.
And if anything it feels like it could do with even more power.
In fact, more power is something that I might want, especially if I lived at high altitudes, or if I was regularly planning on 25,000 pounds, which is this vehicles Mexico rating.
Having said that fuel economy for a model of this size is actually pretty decent.
You can get 19 miles per gallon city 24 on the freeway and 21 combined for all wheel drive models like this one.
Let's pullover and talk family.
Kids these days well they've got it pretty good.
Each of these three rows has it's own climate control zone and second row passengers have heated and cold seats.
When I was little, I was lucky if I got event and a seatbelt.
Plus check out these clever phone pockets and smartly located USB ports.
There's no rear seat infotainment offer but that's just as well because tablets are cheaper and easier to keep up to date.
But there are other smart features including an intercom system to talk to your kids in the way backs and the quiet mode that meets all the rear speakers When your little snowflakes finally managed to fall asleep, and you want to listen to the new Rogan podcast, there's even solid leg and headroom in the third row, and the feedback mechanism couldn't be easier.
About the only thing that's missing is a Wi Fi hotspot.
Look, I could tell you that for maximum space and flexibility that you're really probably better off buying a minivan but No, you're not down with that.
So it's important to remember that with most three row SUVs, that when you've got a button every seat, there's usually no room left for cargo.
That's not a problem here in the palisade.
There's still 18 cubic feet behind the third row, enough for a big hundred cord cooler or a week's worth of groceries.
Use the optional power folding third row and you've got over 45 cubes and full down the second row and you've got over 86 plus check this out.
Not only is there an auto open feature using the proximity key, the tailgate itself has two speeds for all you impatient people out there.
That is the first time I've ever seen this feature.
I mentioned safety earlier and even base se models come with Ford collision avoidance with pedestrian detection and link keep assist with haptic feedback wheel.
Plus there's adaptive cruise control, trailers, weight control and the basic driver monitor.
Along with ultrasonic rear occupant alert and auto high beams.
Blind spot assist, head up display, 360 degree camera, and lane centering tech are all available too.
The bottom line is that this Palisade does just about everything well.
And that's true whether you're dealing with a low-end model, or a loaded one, like this $48,000 limited.
In fact, this vehicle's most controversial feature may be the way that it looks.
And its appearance is really growing on me.
Your move Genesis
