Rotating tires it's not this.
It's moving tires to different positions around your car.
There are four to choose from, as you may have noticed, and this is the dental floss of driving, really good idea, all too seldom practiced.
Let's learn how and why.
The reason you move tires around the car is because tires don't wear even Unless they were unevenly based on where they sit on the car for several reasons, the outside edges get more cornering where front tires get scrubbed on the pavement when they steer.
The front of most cars is usually heavier than the rear.
The driven tires whether it's front or rear wheel drive, Get a twisting force that non driven tires don't.
And we tend to make more right turns than left.
So if you rotate your tires around, they all take an even share of those various burdens I just listed, and as a result, they'll last typically several thousand miles longer, but you don't just move them around willing.
Nilly.The best thing to do is consult your owner's manual it should say where the manufacturer thinks you should rotate tires.
Each time that you do so, absent that the tire Industry Association, which is the trade group for tire makers and a really good training source As these general recommendations, if your car's front wheel drive, the front tires are rotated straight back to the rear, and the rear tires are crossed as they move to the front.
On a rear wheel drive car, the front tires cross on their way to the back, while the rear tires go straight to the front.
And all wheel drive you do what they call a double x So the right front and left rears switch, as does the left front and the right rear.
Got that.
Now all grant shoot rotating tires is a big old pain.
You got to get the car up off the ground, all four corners, stick it up on jackstands you're going to want a good jack to do that.
Not that piece of crap they put in the trunk when you buy a new car.
So as a result you'll want to schedule this as part of other regular maintenance, or, get to know your local tire shop to drop in for quick inexpensive rotation appointments when they've got time.
They're usually happy to make friends with you that way, so that when you do need tires, you'll come to see them.
Either way, get in the habit.
Your car will drive and handle better and your tires will last a lot longer.
