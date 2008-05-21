CNET First Look
Harman Kardon Drive + Play 2The Harman Kardon Drive + Play 2 is a stylish and functional aid for playing digital music in the car. Its iPod compatibility and dynamic channel creation function really separate it from the pack, although you pay for what you get.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:01 >> Hi, I'm Kevin Massy from CNET Caltech and today we're taking a first look at the Harman Kardon Drive and Play 2. Now the original Drive and Play was an in car interface for playing your iPod tunes. The Drive and Play 2 does the same thing, but with a lot more style. Now, let's have a look at it. The system itself comprises three components. There is the screen module then there's the wireless control knob which can be mounted anywhere in your car and works essentially like an iPod will. Now, the brains of the units are this control hub, which plugs into your car's twelve volt cigarette port or can be hard wired into your cars power system. The hub connects the iPod. So how does it work? Okay, so we have and iPod, the system comes with a proprietary iPod USB. And after we plug the iPod in and walla the iPod shows up on the screens menu. You can see we've got the standard Apple inspired lists of selection methods. A very advanced feature on this is if you hold down the menu button you get an alphabetic search function so you don't have to troll through your thousands of songs to get down to those at the bottom of the pile. Wham is a favorite of mine and I often find myself struggling to get there, but this really helps me. As well as this iPod play back functionality this system can also be used to play digital audio tracks from generic USB thumb drives. Now this system is pretty pricy. It's in stores now for a price of around 400 dollars, which is the same price as some car stereos that can do many of the same things. I'm Kevin Massy and today we're taking a first look at the Harman Kardon Drive and Play 2. ^M00:02:01 [ Music ]