Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage EditionNissan's 370Z is still a treat of a sports car 10 years on.
Transcript
The current generation Nissan Z Car has been in the showroom since 2009 and heading into the 2019 mile year it's basically the same car that's had a few updates along the way, and while you'll be right to say that that's freaking old, the fact that Nissan hasn't really tampered with the Z Car's peer sports car formula is one of the coolest things about it Here are five things you need to know about the Nissan 370Z Heritage edition. The Heritage edition builds on the base 370Z and is essentially a stallion package with black mirrors and [UNKNOWN] on the hood, roof, sides and rear hatch on the outside while the cabin gets yellow axons on the steering wheel, shifter, console and stitching. A 3.7 liter V6 with 332 horsepower and 270-lb V8 torque drives the real wheels through a six-speed manual. The engine sounds good and pulls hard to red line with great throttle response, while the slick manual shifter, and later clutch Nissan installed last year, makes motoring around in the Z a ball. As for fuel economy, it's estimated return's 17 mpg in the city, and 26 mpg on the highway. Driving the Z is a throwback experience with rear drive, a V6 manual, regular suspension and hydraulic power steering, which features excellent feel and End response. It's just a traditional sports car that does everything you tell it to in a sharp composed manner when you're driving it hard. For regular commuting, the ride is a lit bit firmer but it's not violent so daily driving it isn't a problem. Outside of the drivetrain and chassis, there aren't a whole lot of Features to talk about. For entertainment, there's a [UNKNOWN] radio with six speakers, a CD player, USB port and Bluetooth phone. There's no navigation, at least in this particular trim level. Or any advanced safety features. It's just a two seater coupe with large blind spots, some storage compartments behind the seats and a 6.9. Nine cubic feet trunk, which I know for a fact can at least carry a small chop saw. If a simple no thrill sports car is something that's up your alley, the Nissan 370Z starts at $30,875. And tacking on the Heritage Edition package, adds an addition $790 to the price tag. And that's five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan 370z heritage edition. To check out our in depth review of this oldie but goodie sports car, visit theroadshow.com