Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Highlander

Welcome to the 2019 Toyota High Lander limited for a rundown of all the technology packed inside of this three row cross over SUV.
Handling entertainment in this limited it Toyota's in tune interface with an 8 inch touch screen.
What's good about it is that it's responsive to commands quick to swap between menus Is rather easy to work through with clearly marked screen icons and the standard navigation systems handles route calculations in a brisk manner.
EnTune also features a 12 speaker JBL audio setup, Bluetooth capabilities, satellite radio, and real time weather information.
What's sadly missing from Intune's feature menu are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot, which along with the not-so-fresh screen graphics are clear signs of a dated infotainment system.
Power points to charge phones and tablets are far far from scarce in the Highlander with front passengers having access to two 2.1 amp USB ports, a standard USB port, and 12 volt outlet at the base of the center [UNKNOWN].
There's also another 12 volt supply in the center arm rest.
For people in the rear, there are two additional 2.1 amp USB ports and a two-prong 120 volt plug on the back of the center console.
On the safety front, all Highlanders come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense grouping of technologies.
That includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency breaking, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and auto high beams.
This limited model has a slightly bulked up safety tech list, with blind spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert, which is always handy when backing up out of spots in parking lots.
And that was a look at all the tech features inside of the 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited.
For a full in depth review of this Toyota people mover, make sure to visit theroadshow.com.
[MUSIC]