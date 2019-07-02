Checking the tech in the 2019 Porsche Cayenne S

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne is all new and it also happens to have the latest iteration of Porsches infotainment system.
Let's check the tech.
Once you start up the cayenne, what you will see here on the 12.3 inch screen on the dashboard is the home screen.
And that allows you quick access to all sorts of things.
Whether it's.
Music or personalization settings, or even just quick access to the map.
Now if you don't like the way the home screen is laid out, a quick tap up here will allow you to configure your home and drag and drop whatever you need to wherever you need it.
Nice and easy now if you're not a huge fan of touching the screen getting all those smudges going on you can also jump between various parts of the infotainment system using not physical but haptic feedback buttons down here below there's one for your media source one for your climate control wherever you need to jump in the infotainment system there's a quick access button for it well now let's start digging into the individual nitty gritty bits of pcn First up we have navigation fills your whole screen with a map which you can set to either a 3D map or have it all [UNKNOWN] zoom pretty much any normal standard infotainment system stuff.
There's a quick read button here on the left for search so you can type in coffee or some bodies name and get a quick address pulled up.
Otherwise you can type destination here on the left and put an individual house numbers and streets where you can search for POIs like gas station or parking.
From there we have media finger backup here.
Boom, hit media.
There you go, your screen is filled with whatever you're playing, whether it's AM, FM, or Sirius XM, or whatever you can get through the USB ports.
Then you can also access Apple car play and give you your Spotify and everything else that's baked into your phone, overriding the regular media in the car.
Whatever you need to have everyone listen to it, there's a way to do it.
Alright,next up we have the phone setting.
That one is just as straightforward as this in any other car.
Hit the phone button if you're connected via bluetooth you can type in a number there or go through your favorites or previous calls or contacts to figure out who you need to talk to.
Next we have the car menu a quick tap of the car menu gives you the individual settings for the vehicle lets you know what drive mode you're in.
And this is also where you configure your individual mode where you're able to tailor certain parts of the vehicle settings to more of your preference.
Let's say you want to have a Sport Plus engine configuration, but you don't like being shaken to pieces.
So you want your chassis set to normal.
Once you do that, just a quick hold of the individual button, and boom, you're saved so that way whenever you access the individual mode here on the steering wheel, You're ready to go.
Now that's not all the car menu does.
A quick jump through the submenu shows you that there are a number of off-road modes available for the Cayenne as well, each tailoring the ABS and the stability control to handle a certain kind of material whether it's gravel, mud, sand, or rocks.
Now we dive into the control menu, which is a little more traditional.
Lets you set things like your ambient lighting or other vehicle's setting.
Or if you really confused lets you look a at the online owner's menu.
All right next up is the trip sub menu, which is well, pretty much just the trip media.
Lets you know the time, the day, the outside temperature, and the range of your last trip.
Scroll a little bit down, it lets you look at your past trips too, to see what kinda fuel economy you're getting, how fast you were driving, and how long it took to do the trip.
Now, this last bit is just a little more sporty than the rest.
A quick trip to the chrono button, which is enabled with your purchase of the sport chrono package for your Cayenne Once you set a reference lap and then time future track laps against that.
And whether or not you're actually taking this to the track is one thing, but it's good to know that it's in there if, for some reason you really wanna hit the track.
Now let's go to the climate menu.
There are a number of actual buttons here on the center console that lets you set things like your fan speed or the temperature.
But if you wanna dig a little more into that A quick tap of the climate button lets you set how your air distribution is, which panels are open or closed, and it lets you synchronize the dual zone climate control between both sides.
Next, we have the apps menu.
Now, Porsche Connect isn't fully set-up in this press car, because well, as much as I wish, I don't actually own it.
So a quick tap to the apps button shows that it has weather and news built into the car.
You just can't access them until you finally finish setting up your Porsche Connect.
So Just imagine a weather map.
Next up we have the assist menu, which is a kind of a top down overview of the assist systems active on the Porsche Cayenne.
Now you don't really get a whole lot from the factory standard equipment includes parking sensors and Ruby Cameron.
Well that's about it.
So this menu is a little less substantial than it would be otherwise if you were equipped with lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
But if you want to turn certain things off or on, this is the place to do it.
Now if you're wondering where you're going to be tuning your sound system, fear not.
Scroll far enough down on the left side and you will find the sound button which lets you set your fade, your balance and tone and set up whether or not you want to have surround sound on.
And then finally, finally see told you this was kind of dense.We have the actual settings menu well just about every setting you could possibly figure out whether it's for your own driver personalization or for the vehicle itself or the assistant systems it's buried in here somewhere Don't worry, we're not done yet, we have the gauge cluster.
Now, the Cayenne used to have the traditional 9-11-5 gauge style, but that's been replaced with two screens linking a single, central, physical tachometer.
On the left side of the screen, you have your speedometer and the outside temperature And the left scroll wheel on the wheel here lets you go between your trip meter where your position then reference to your navigation system and also specific speed limiters that warn you when you're going over a certain speed.
And now that brings us to the last piece of the puzzle the right side of the gauge cluster.
This is the most dense part of the gauge cluster.
And a simple scroll of the right wheel here will show that.
First you have all of your trip information, your drive time, your distance, your average consumption.
Scroll down, you get a full map replacing both of the gauges.
Scroll further down, you can activate your sport cronosystem there whether then diving through the menu to set your laps or whatever you're going to do at the track.
there is a also a G force meter, there is a drive distribution to let you know how the all wheel drive system is working and there is also a tire pressure monitor that let's you see all four individual tire pressures which is good because when the light comes on you are never really quite sure which tire is flat.
And that's it for the tech in the 2019 Porsche Cayenne.
