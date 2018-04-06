Cadillac's Cue infotainment: We take a closer look

Roadshow Video Reviews
Cadillac's Cue infotainment: We take a closer lookThe 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a high-tech sedan, but does its dashboard tech stack up? We take a deep dive into the Cue infotainment suite.
Transcript
[MUSIC] 2018 Cadillac CT6 is not the largest vehicle that Cadillac makes but because it's got the most advanced technology in the fleet you could certainly consider it the flagship. Today we're gonna be taking a look at the tech in the cabin, starting on the dashboard with the cue infotainment system that debuted alongside this vehicle. It's got a really large round 12-inch display with really big icons that are pretty nice to look at. What I like about this system is that everything is service level, all of your icons are here iPhone style. So you never have to spend any time digging though menu looking for most of what you are looking for. Now when you get past this menu however, things do start to look a little bit crunchy, especially the maps. But they do get the job done, and more importantly the system actually renders very quickly, it's very responsive. You're never left waiting for a screen to show up after you tap on something. As we move around the menu you'll see that we have access to a variety of functions, things like our cameras, driver aid features as well as a selection of applications that you can download from the Cadillac Q system. Those apps are gonna be powered by the 4G LTE connection powered by OnStar. And that's gonna give them their connection to the Internet. And with wi-fi onboard, you can also share that connection with passengers' devices on board. Now, if you don't like the apps that are built in, of course we've got standard Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity. You do that and you can bring your own Google Maps or Apple Maps, as well as an array of audio streaming applications. Into the car. Now, while we're here I kind of want to talk about one thing that I don't really like about this system is the touchpad here on the center console. It works kind of like the touchpad on a laptop in that it allows you move a cursor around the screen and there's some haptic feedback there. But what I don't like about it is that it's kind of hard to actually hit what you're aiming for. And while you can use it to write letters in like you can with other luxury systems, you can only do it while parked. And it locks this out of this functionality while you're driving. And if you use Android auto or Apple Car play, you're flat out of luck. It just doesn't work with these systems. I'm not even really sure why it's there other than just to say me too to the germans. One of the features that I really like about this car, however, is the Panaray audio system around the cabin. This audiophile system cramps 34 speakers into about 19 locations around the cabin. You've got the center's fill right here that's blatantly obvious. There's also a center fill out back. You've got subwoofers under the floor. There's even speakers in the headrest. Now that may seem like more speakers than you know what to do with, but it's designed to make sure that every seat in the house gets the best possible audio experience. Not just the driver. It's one of the better systems I've ever heard. Finally the CT6 features Cadillac's rear camera mirror. Up here we've got what looks like a standard rear view mirror. But if you flip this switch it's gonna activate a camera feed out of the back of the vehicle that's always on. That way you've got a clear view of what's happening behind the car, even if you've got the rear shade up or tall passengers in the back. It's a real cool feature, takes some getting used to, but I really love it. And that's just scratching the service. We haven't even talked about the coolest feature on this car, Cadillac Super Cruise. But we've got a whole separate video dedicated to that. So you've gonna want to check it out. And be sure to check out our full review over on TheRoadShow.com for even more details. [MUSIC]